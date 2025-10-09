Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Crypto’s real promise isn’t finance. Its greatest impact lies in creating verifiable systems that make trust scalable in an AI-driven world.

New infrastructure layers are enabling autonomous verifiable services (AVSs), which run independently, are powered by a shared trust network and produce outputs you can verify.

AI is becoming more prevalent and opaque, and crypto infrastructure allows us to create systems where AI outputs aren’t just taken on faith; instead, they become provable.

Most people associate crypto with financial disruption, like tokens, DeFi and yield strategies. But that’s not the innovation that matters most. What’s truly transformative is how crypto enables trust at scale, through verifiability.

That’s what drew me into the space and where I believe its greatest impact lies. As AI accelerates beyond our ability to audit it, we need a trust layer that isn’t reliant on institutions or assumptions. We need systems that prove they work even when no one’s watching.

From AI inference to offchain computation to sensitive data pipelines, we’re entering a world where software is making more decisions, with fewer ways to challenge or verify them. Crypto infrastructure offers a path forward built on code, math and accountability.

Verifiability makes trust scalable

The internet was built for speed, not trust. Today’s systems rely on patchworks of gatekeepers and ad hoc checks. Increasingly, they rely on black-box outputs we can’t audit.

We won’t solve this by adding more humans. Trust has to scale, and that means automation backed by verifiability. Crypto lets us build systems that prove correctness and self-correct when they don’t.

This matters most in high-stakes environments like financial flows, AI-driven decisions and critical infrastructure. Today, we can sometimes verify inputs or outputs, but not the full pipeline. Verifiable infrastructure closes that gap and makes trust a property of the system.

The real unlock is programmability

Most people evaluate infrastructure based on speed: how many transactions per second, how fast finality is. But performance is only half the story. Programmability, the range of logic a system can express, matters just as much.

Bitcoin lets you store and transfer value. Ethereum lets you write smart contracts. But if you want to run a GPU, train a model or deploy an agent that adapts and reasons, you’re limited. You can’t do that on Ethereum. Today’s tools aren’t expressive enough.

New infrastructure layers are changing this by letting developers run any program on any compute stack and bring results back to any chain with proof. Builders get freedom and auditability. The result of this is systems that are trustworthy and expressive by design.

Autonomous verifiable services are already emerging

We call these systems autonomous verifiable services (AVSs). They run independently, powered by a shared trust network, and produce outputs you can verify.

Think of AVSs as infrastructure primitives: storage, compute, bridging, oracles. But now they’re composable, enforceable and independently governed. More than 60 are already live across our ecosystem, and hundreds more are in development.

What makes them powerful is how they compose. When you start combining AVSs, you’re no longer just building apps. You’re building digital systems that hold themselves accountable, with enforcement built in.

Crypto enables sovereign agents

There’s been a lot of hype around “onchain agents,” but most implementations are superficial. Giving an AI model a wallet doesn’t make it interesting. That’s just a bot with a bank account.

What’s interesting is what happens when you give an AI agent enforceable rights, responsibilities and persistence the same way a smart contract has. Smart contracts today already hold assets, govern treasuries and operate with no human in the loop. They’re programs with property.

Now imagine if those contracts could run richer logic — logic informed by machine learning, connected to external data, able to pursue goals over time. You’d have something new: an autonomous agent with verifiable behavior, economic presence and system-level impact.

This isn’t science fiction. The infrastructure to support it, from verifiable compute to onchain enforcement to staking-based guarantees, is being built now.

AI has a trust problem, but crypto can help solve it

As AI models generate more of the content we consume and increasingly power business logic and decision-making, we run into the same problem again and again: We can’t see how they work.

We don’t know what data they were trained on. We can’t audit their behavior in real time. And we can’t reliably challenge incorrect results.

Crypto infrastructure gives us a pathway to address that. With tools like fraud proofs, challenge protocols and verifiable inference, we can create systems where AI outputs aren’t just taken on faith; instead, they become provable.

This is where crypto can have the greatest impact over the next decade: not in replacing trust with decentralization, but in making trust verifiable and enforceable in AI-native systems.

What founders can do right now

This isn’t just theoretical. If you’re a founder building with AI, infrastructure or data, ask yourself:

Can users verify the correctness of your system’s outputs?

Can your software explain what it did, and prove it?

Can you turn trust into something measurable, enforceable and composable?

Startups that embed these capabilities early will be more robust and defensible. In a crowded field, trust becomes the differentiator.

A blueprint for the next generation of infrastructure

We’re still early, but the foundation is coming together. Staking networks secure shared resources. Verifiable compute makes logic auditable. Programmable interfaces let developers compose powerful new systems.

What’s coming into focus is a new model for software development. One where verification is built into every layer, accountability is part of the design and guarantees are embedded, not assumed.

This is the direction crypto was always meant to take. The next phase won’t be about louder marketing or flashier roadmaps. It will be shaped by systems that earn trust through their operations and by founders who care as much about integrity as they do about innovation.