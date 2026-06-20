ChatGPT’s New Internet Browser Can Run 90% of a One-Person Business (No Hiring Required)

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Most entrepreneurs still don’t know ChatGPT has a browser. It’s called Atlas, and it doesn’t just search the web — it executes inside your workflow. Research, plan, ship: You delegate, it delivers.

No copy-pasting. No flipping between tabs. No prompt-by-prompt babysitting.

Most solopreneurs are still using ChatGPT like a chatbot. This video shows what happens when you use it like an operator.

The eight Atlas use cases and plug-and-play prompts I walk through in the video above show how to wire the whole operator system in a weekend and scale it toward 6-7 figures:

Content creation: One delegation returns the hooks, the script and a finished Google Doc.

Tab chaos killer: It reads what’s open across 20 tabs and tells you what to finish first.

Conversion boost: It audits your landing page against live research and hands back a ready-to-run test plan.

Inbox cleanup: It kills dead subscriptions in the background and shows you exactly what changed.

Inline editing: Rewrite any draft in your own voice without ever leaving the page.

Smart purchasing: It compares tools the way a strategist would, not the way a search bar does.

Content intelligence: It mines Reddit, Substack and YouTube to build next week’s posting plan from real demand.

SEO and findability: Audits for Google and the AI search engines now deciding whether anyone finds you.

The real cost of those 20 open tabs isn’t the tabs — it’s the attention recession I unpack in Chapter 3 of The Wolf Is at The Door: the slow, invisible drain that’s already eaten the focus most solopreneurs were planning to spend on the work that actually moves money. Atlas isn’t a productivity hack. It’s the first browser built to defend against that drain by default.

Every tool, prompt and workflow is demonstrated step by step in the video above, including an operator prompt that runs Atlas across multiple sites for hours, handles content, audits and SEO work in parallel and produces the kind of weekly operating plan most solopreneurs would otherwise pay a full-time assistant to assemble.

The free AI Success Kit, available to download for a limited time, comes with a free chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door – How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.