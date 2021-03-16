PCMag

Apps to Help You Keep Your New Year's Resolutions

Whether you want to get fit or find a new job, these apps will help you stay on track and make sure you don't abandon your New Year's resolutions by mid-January.

News and Trends

Facebook Is Building 2 New Undersea Cables Called Echo and Bitfrost

The cables will provide new connections between the Asia-Pacific region and North America.

News and Trends

Harvard Study Finds Most Workers Would Rather Continue Working From Home

Some would prefer a hybrid schedule, where they spend time at home and in the office.

News and Trends

FTC: Don't Fall for COVID 'Vaccine Survey' Scams

No legitimate surveys ask for credit card or bank account details to pay for a 'free' reward.

News and Trends

Razer Is Making the Project Hazel Smart Mask

Unveiled as a prototype during CES in January, Razer decided to turn it into a real product.

News and Trends

Lawsuit Against Apple Over MacBook Butterfly Keyboards Gets Class Action Status

If the class action lawsuit wins, then affected MacBook owners could end up receiving some financial compensation from Apple.

News and Trends

Jack Dorsey Sells First Tweet for $2.9M

The proceeds were converted to Bitcoin and donated to charity.

News and Trends

Brazil Fines Apple $2M for Shipping iPhones Without a Charger

Apple is also accused of misleading advertising, selling defective products, and unfair contract terms.

News and Trends

Report: Donald Trump to Launch His Own Social Media Platform by June

The former president is expected to launch the new platform in 'two or three months.'

News and Trends

Report: Facebook Is Developing a Version of Instagram for Kids

Facebook hopes a social network dedicated to young people will help steer pre-teens away from the adult version.

News and Trends

YouTube Starts Checking for Copyright Violations as Videos Upload

It's then possible to fix any copyright issues before a video is published.

News and Trends

Report: TikTok Eyes Group Chat Feature

The video-sharing platform may add a new social element this year.

News and Trends

Teen Who Hacked Musk, Obama Twitter Accounts Gets 3 Years in Jail

Graham Ivan Clark faces a relatively short time in a juvenile facility due to him being sentenced under Florida's Youthful Offender Act, which limits penalties for felons under age 21.

News and Trends

Player Who Cut GTA Online Load Times by 70% Rewarded With $10K

Expect GTA Online to get an official patch containing the load time fix soon.

News and Trends

Tinder Will Soon Let You Run a Background Check on Potential Partners

For now, it's unclear exactly how this integration will work; there are no details yet on how Tinder users can request a background check.

