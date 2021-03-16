Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
Apps to Help You Keep Your New Year's Resolutions
Whether you want to get fit or find a new job, these apps will help you stay on track and make sure you don't abandon your New Year's resolutions by mid-January.
Facebook Is Building 2 New Undersea Cables Called Echo and Bitfrost
The cables will provide new connections between the Asia-Pacific region and North America.
Harvard Study Finds Most Workers Would Rather Continue Working From Home
Some would prefer a hybrid schedule, where they spend time at home and in the office.
FTC: Don't Fall for COVID 'Vaccine Survey' Scams
No legitimate surveys ask for credit card or bank account details to pay for a 'free' reward.
Razer Is Making the Project Hazel Smart Mask
Unveiled as a prototype during CES in January, Razer decided to turn it into a real product.
Lawsuit Against Apple Over MacBook Butterfly Keyboards Gets Class Action Status
If the class action lawsuit wins, then affected MacBook owners could end up receiving some financial compensation from Apple.
Jack Dorsey Sells First Tweet for $2.9M
The proceeds were converted to Bitcoin and donated to charity.
Brazil Fines Apple $2M for Shipping iPhones Without a Charger
Apple is also accused of misleading advertising, selling defective products, and unfair contract terms.
Report: Donald Trump to Launch His Own Social Media Platform by June
The former president is expected to launch the new platform in 'two or three months.'
Report: Facebook Is Developing a Version of Instagram for Kids
Facebook hopes a social network dedicated to young people will help steer pre-teens away from the adult version.
YouTube Starts Checking for Copyright Violations as Videos Upload
It's then possible to fix any copyright issues before a video is published.
Report: TikTok Eyes Group Chat Feature
The video-sharing platform may add a new social element this year.
Teen Who Hacked Musk, Obama Twitter Accounts Gets 3 Years in Jail
Graham Ivan Clark faces a relatively short time in a juvenile facility due to him being sentenced under Florida's Youthful Offender Act, which limits penalties for felons under age 21.
Player Who Cut GTA Online Load Times by 70% Rewarded With $10K
Expect GTA Online to get an official patch containing the load time fix soon.
Tinder Will Soon Let You Run a Background Check on Potential Partners
For now, it's unclear exactly how this integration will work; there are no details yet on how Tinder users can request a background check.