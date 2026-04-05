AdGuard is Making Their $439.39 Security Bundle Available for Only $40 for a Short Time

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Our online privacy and security are not just a personal concern but also a professional necessity – especially when working remotely. The risk of data breaches and loss of sensitive information can jeopardize not only your business but also your clients’ trust.

Technology such as VPNs and ad blockers make it easy to maintain both your business and your family’s online safety. Right now, one of the most popular privacy bundles is on sale. AdGuard VPN and the Ad Blocker Family Security Suite are available for just $39.97 (MSRP $439.39)

What does this AdGuard bundle do for business owners?

This is a two-part offer giving you five years of AdGuard’s own VPN and a lifetime of AdGuard ad blocking.

By bringing AdGuard VPN into your professional routine, you gain peace of mind knowing that your internet activity is protected by top-tier encryption and a strict zero-logging policy. This level of security allows you to browse, communicate, and make transactions without the fear of sensitive information being exposed or compromised. With over 60 server locations worldwide, you can access restricted content or connect with international clients, all with robust online security.

The AdGuard Family Plan complements your professional life by providing advanced ad-blocking features and privacy protection tools. This intuitive ad blocker lets you focus on your work without ads or the risk of malware. At the same time, you can rest easy knowing that AdGuard’s parental controls are helping you maintain professional standards for anyone connecting to your company’s internet.

The convenience of connecting up to 10 devices simultaneously means that you can ensure protection across all your essential devices — whether it’s your laptop, smartphone, or tablet — under just one account. This flexibility is invaluable for those juggling demands across multiple devices – allowing you to maintain security on all fronts without the hassle of multiple subscriptions. This combination of comprehensive device support and a well-respected developer makes AdGuard the perfect partner in providing your family security. Get the AdGuard VPN and Ad Blocker Security Suite while it’s on sale for just $39.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.