Big Spring Savings on Moto 360 Smartwatch, SamsungTVs and Last Chance for TurboTax Discount

By TechBargains

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

TurboTax and Samsung

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with TechBargains so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Welcome to TechBargains' weekly deals where they feature the best deals electronics, computers, TVs and more to get you ready for spring.

Samsung 8-Series KS800 4K LED Smart HDTV (Refurb) starting at $749.99 (Orig. $1,200)
If you want a premium Samsung TV without paying a price premium then these refurbished Samsung KS800 8-series TVs are what you seek. The prices are lower than budget models. You will not be disappointed with the picture quality, the sleek design and of course some of Samsung's best technologies around HDR and 4K. We highly encourage you to go for the 65" if you are looking for a truly large screen since it is only $1,050 compared to over $1,500 at Best Buy or Amazon new.

Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym (Up to 210lb Resistance) + Mat for $999 after Code: SPRINGFITNESS (Orig. $1,600)
This is one of the best prices we've seen on the Bowflex 2. The unique cable system does away with bulky weights in favor of spring-loaded rods for continuous and uniform resistance. No cheating on the weights with this machine. There are no shipping fees and it even includes a free mat valued at $100. If you have the space, the Bowflex is more convenient than going to the gym. Plus you save on a one time cost up front versus a monthly fee.

Lumsing Glory 10,000mAh USB Portable Battery for $8.99 after Code: 5CQQPI36
When you need to charge your phone and there is no outlet around, these portable USB chargers are amazing. This has enough juice to power an iPhone 7 three to four times and costs less than lunch. We highly recommend this if you are constantly on the go.

TurboTax Deluxe 2016 + State eFile Software (Digital Download or DVD) for $35.79
This is the best price on TurboTax you will see until the end of March. When April begins we expect prices to jump on TurboTax to take advantage of late filers. All the editions are on sale at the lowest prices we've seen so far. Not sure which one to get? Deluxe fits most tax situations such as owning a home or if you have 1099's. If you have investment income from rental properties or investment income then Premier is the choice for you. And if you own your own business, are self employed or own your own small business then Home & Business is for you.

OMorc 180-degrees Seaview Snorkel Mask w/ GoPro Mount for $38.99 after Code: D8SEG2OZ (Orig $46.99)
This costs a little more than your traditional snorkel but has two design enhancements you will definitely want. The breathing chamber is designed to eliminate fogging and make it easier to breath. This also has a GoPro mount to fit an action camera.

Naipo Shiatsu Heating & Massage Pad for $36.99 after Code: 150D26DN
After a tiring, stressful day, nothing beats a good neck massage. At $37 this is a steal compared to more recognizable brands that can cost upwards of $90. We've gifted these for multiple holidays and they are a present that still sees use year after year.

Motorola Moto 360 Sport 45mm Android Smartwatch w/ GPS for $109.99 (Orig. $300)
Reviews have called this one of the most comfortable smartwatches. It is highly usable with a very bright display that is viewable from all angles. It's also one of the few smartwatches that has a standalone GPS. While you can get a FitBit, which is primarily an activity tracker, the Moto 360 is in the same price and functionality in addition to having the power of a smartwatch and Android Wear platform behind it.

Reach Barrier Garage Door Insulation Kit for $30.44 (Orig. $49)
If your garage was freezing this winter you can bet it will be blazing hot during the summer. This insulation kit blocks up to 95 percent of radiant heat and save on your energy bill. It's easy to install with adhesive squares you stick onto your garage. This is an fast and easy project that you can tackle without many complications.

Cylen Home Ventilated Orthopedic Seat Cushion for $13.75 after Code: S42BVR78 (Orig. $70)
If you don't want to suffer from a sweaty butt during a road trip or have back pain when you sit then this orthopedic cushion will improve your comfort. It provides soft comfort and firm support to your back.

Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

