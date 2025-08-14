Hurry and Get This $440 MacBook Pro Before It's Gone Upgrade your office tech without changing your budget.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

StackCommerce

If you run a business, you know that reliable tech isn't a luxury—it's the backbone of getting things done. Whether you're meeting clients, coding late into the night, editing high-res media, or simply trying to keep your email inbox from turning into a black hole, your laptop has to keep up.

Right now, you can pick up a Grade A refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13″ (2020) for just $439.97 (MSRP $1,580). That's like getting high-end, professional-grade performance for the price of a budget-friendly laptop—and still walking away with money left in the budget for other investments.

Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a lightning-fast 512GB SSD, this MacBook Pro is ready for whatever your business day throws at it. The 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology ensures your presentations, spreadsheets, and creative projects look stunning, while the Magic Keyboard keeps you typing comfortably during those marathon work sessions.

Business travel? No problem. Its all-day battery means you can work from the office, the coffee shop, or the airport without constantly hunting for an outlet. With four Thunderbolt 3 ports, you'll have no shortage of connectivity—whether you're plugging into external displays for presentations or transferring files at blazing speeds.

This is a Grade A refurb, so it's in near-mint condition with minimal to zero cosmetic flaws. You're essentially getting like-new quality with none of the brand-new price tag.

For entrepreneurs, creatives, and professionals who live on their laptops, this MacBook Pro delivers the speed, storage, and style you need to look sharp and work smarter, all while keeping your budget in check.

Power your business like a pro—without paying pro prices.

Don't miss getting this Grade A refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13″ (2020) for just $439.97 (MSRP $1,580) while stock is still available.

Apple MacBook Pro 13″ i5 2GHz (2020) 4 Thunderbolt 3 Ports 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Silver (Refurbished)

StackSocial prices subject to change.
