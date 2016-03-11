Brain Break: Watch This Kid's Virtual Reality Wipeout The rise of VR has had its share of flops. Some are funnier than others.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
As if strapping a virtual reality headset to your face isn't dorky enough, it could have you falling flat on your face, too.
At least that's what happened to this poor kid. She gave a fancy $799 pair of HTC Vive VR goggles a spin, pawed her way around like a lost mole in the dark, and -- whoops-a-daisy -- she biffed. Hard.
View post on imgur.com
Related: Brain Break: (Literally!) Hero Saves Boy From Flying Bat at Pirates Game
Lucky girl, someone posted the footage of her eating it on Imgur. A day later the funny clip made the rounds on Reddit, where a kind soul begged the critical question: "OUCH! Is the Vive okay?!?!" Thanks to the little human cushion, it appears to be. But we're not so sure about the kid. She got a wicked harsh taste of reality -- also known as the floor.