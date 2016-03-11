The rise of VR has had its share of flops. Some are funnier than others.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As if strapping a virtual reality headset to your face isn't dorky enough, it could have you falling flat on your face, too.

At least that's what happened to this poor kid. She gave a fancy $799 pair of HTC Vive VR goggles a spin, pawed her way around like a lost mole in the dark, and -- whoops-a-daisy -- she biffed. Hard.

Related: Brain Break: (Literally!) Hero Saves Boy From Flying Bat at Pirates Game

Lucky girl, someone posted the footage of her eating it on Imgur. A day later the funny clip made the rounds on Reddit, where a kind soul begged the critical question: "OUCH! Is the Vive okay?!?!" Thanks to the little human cushion, it appears to be. But we're not so sure about the kid. She got a wicked harsh taste of reality -- also known as the floor.