Build a Flexible Work Setup with a $400 MacBook Pro

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Upgrading hardware isn’t just about performance—it’s about making smart decisions with your budget. Whether you’re building a small team, supporting remote work, or just need a reliable second or travel device, flexibility matters.

That’s why this like-new Apple MacBook Pro (2020) 13″ is such a find. It offers the performance and build quality Apple is known for, but at a price point that makes scaling your setup far more manageable. You can get it for just $399.99 (MSRP $1,580) while stock lasts.

Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this MacBook Pro is built to handle real work—everything from spreadsheets and presentations to creative tasks like photo editing or light video production. It’s the kind of device that can comfortably serve as a daily driver or step in as a dependable backup when needed.

For business owners, that flexibility is key. Need a dedicated laptop for travel? Covered. Hiring a contractor or onboarding a new team member? You don’t have to invest in the latest hardware right away. This model provides a practical way to expand your tech stack without overcommitting resources.

The 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone ensures clear visuals during long work sessions, while the Magic Keyboard and Touch Bar add efficiency to everyday tasks. With four Thunderbolt 3 ports, it also integrates easily into modern workflows—whether that’s connecting external displays or transferring data quickly.

Grade A refurbished means it arrives in near-mint condition, so you’re getting a professional-grade machine that looks and feels close to new.

For businesses focused on efficiency, adaptability, and smart spending, this is the kind of upgrade that simply makes sense.

Get a near-mint Apple MacBook Pro (2020) for just $399.99 (MSRP $1,580) while you can.

StackSocial prices subject to change.