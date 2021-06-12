Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur needs a way to unwind after a stressful week. For many, that means gaming up a storm. But with so many innovations in gaming every year, it's hard to keep up with the newest consoles and developments. If you win the Big Summer of Gaming Giveaway, you'll be on the cutting-edge for years to come.

This epic giveaway comprises more than $5,000 worth of gaming gear into one incredible bundle. Here's what's included:

PlayStation 5 Console

Five Years of PlayStation Plus

Xbox X Series Console

Five Years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Nintendo Switch 32GB Console - Gray Joy-Con

Five Years of Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership

Sony X900H 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset

Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 64GB

That's three consoles, a virtual reality headset, subscription add-ons, a 65" TV, and a gaming headset — all absolutely free if you win the drawing.

All you have to do to enter is make a donation to the Playing for Change Foundation, a nonprofit that uses music education to create positive change for children and communities around the world. They've given more than 2,000 children from ten countries access to music and arts education and your donation will help them reach even more. And you could win more than $5,000 worth of the most cutting-edge gaming gear on the planet with your donation.

The more you donate, the more entries you'll get, so consider what you can afford to give and how much this bundle is worth to you.

Enter by September 18, 11:59 PM PT. The winner of the Big Summer of Gaming Giveaway will be announced via email and/or phone on or around September 22, 2021.

Prices subject to change.