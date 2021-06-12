Donate to Charity to Win a PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and More

The Big Summer Giveaway is a gamer's dream.

Every entrepreneur needs a way to unwind after a stressful week. For many, that means gaming up a storm. But with so many innovations in gaming every year, it's hard to keep up with the newest consoles and developments. If you win the Big Summer of Gaming Giveaway, you'll be on the cutting-edge for years to come.

This epic giveaway comprises more than $5,000 worth of gaming gear into one incredible bundle. Here's what's included:

  • PlayStation 5 Console
  • Five Years of PlayStation Plus
  • Xbox X Series Console
  • Five Years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
  • Nintendo Switch 32GB Console - Gray Joy-Con
  • Five Years of Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership
  • Sony X900H 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset
  • Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 64GB

That's three consoles, a virtual reality headset, subscription add-ons, a 65" TV, and a gaming headset — all absolutely free if you win the drawing.

All you have to do to enter is make a donation to the Playing for Change Foundation, a nonprofit that uses music education to create positive change for children and communities around the world. They've given more than 2,000 children from ten countries access to music and arts education and your donation will help them reach even more. And you could win more than $5,000 worth of the most cutting-edge gaming gear on the planet with your donation.

The more you donate, the more entries you'll get, so consider what you can afford to give and how much this bundle is worth to you.

Enter by September 18, 11:59 PM PT. The winner of the Big Summer of Gaming Giveaway will be announced via email and/or phone on or around September 22, 2021.

Prices subject to change.
