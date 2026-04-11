Entrepreneurs Can Bring Coding In-House With This All-in-One Bundle

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As an entrepreneur, you’re likely used to hiring freelancers and outsourcing many of your needs. If you’d like to bring coding in-house once and for all, this bundle gives you an easy way to learn and the tools you need to tackle it all.

Right now, with the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 and the Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle, you can get it all for just $59.99 (MSRP $1,999.99).

Learn to code from scratch with this all-in-one bundle

Let the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 and the Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle give you the tools to handle your coding yourself. It sets you up for coding success, with the tools and training you need to work confidently.

The bundle kicks off with the Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle. It comes packed with 14 courses geared toward getting total beginners up to speed, and you can access them on your smartphone, laptop, or PC.

Instructor Joseph Delgadillo walks you through classes that can teach you C++ in just four hours. Then master other languages like Python and Java, while diving into the world of AI with courses like CHATGPT Series: OPENAI Fundamentals and ChatGPT for Salesforce Development.

Once you have learned the ropes, you’ll have Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 to help you tackle the actual coding. This edition of the software features AI integration that makes it easier than ever to write high-quality code.

Type less and code more with Intellicode, and receive a ranked list of next best suggestions as you go. Codelens also shows you important information about your code, so the process is smoother.

Lock in major savings and get the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 and the Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for $59.99 now.

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