By Entrepreneur Staff

The perfect influencer for your DTC brand is just a message away, but how do you break through the noise and get their attention? Or how do you make sure that the channel for outreach (DM or email) is correct?

Join us on November 16th at 3 PM ET for our webinar led by Stephanie Garcia, live video strategist for brands and entrepreneurs, and Roberto Blake, the Founder of Awesome Creator Academy, where he and his team help other Creators grow their audience and income to become full-time Creators.

Stephanie and Roberto will delve into the strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will empower you to connect with influencers effectively and boost your brand's visibility. And you will walkaway with:

  • A step-by-step framework of successful influencer outreach

  • How to contact influencers. deciding whether to slide into their DMs or hit their inbox

  • Tried-and-tested templates that will maximize your chances of hearing back from your favorite creators

Don't miss this opportunity. Secure your spot today and take the first step to building our influencer outreach strategy.

About the Speakers:

Stephanie Garcia is a live video strategist for brands and entrepreneurs–from moonwalkers to MasterChefs–who want to go from unknown to unforgettable. A digital marketing expert with 15 years of ad agency experience, she has helped thousands of her clients and students get on the Fascination Fast Track™ to ignite their ideas and become confident on camera.

Roberto Blake is a Creative Entrepreneur, Keynote Speaker and currently the head of Create Awesome Media and the Founder of Awesome Creator Academy, where he and his team help other Creators grow their audience and income to become full-time Creators. Forbes named Roberto as one of the 20 Must Watch YouTube Channels that Will Change Your Business.
