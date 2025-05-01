Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There's "smart spending," and then there's this: a like-new Apple MacBook Air for $199.97. It's a full-featured laptop that once retailed for nearly $1,000, now available for much less. Whether you're a business leader, entrepreneur, or just someone who's tired of lugging your main laptop between home and the airport, this is the kind of deal that doesn't stick around long.

Under the hood, you've got a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD—more than enough to handle spreadsheets, Zoom calls, email marathons, presentations, or whatever productivity chaos your day throws at you. And thanks to a 12-hour battery life, this laptop is also built to keep up with your workflow—and your streaming needs.

The 13.3″ display delivers a crisp 1440×900 resolution, and the Intel HD Graphics 6000 make for smooth visuals whether you're multitasking across tabs or watching something to wind down post-meeting. You'll also get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, so whether you're working from a café, a plane seat, or your kitchen counter, you're covered.

And it only weighs 2.96 lbs. That means less strain on your bag—and your shoulders—when traveling or commuting.

Now, yes, it's refurbished, but this is a grade A/B unit, meaning it might have a light scratch or scuff but will otherwise perform like new. Plus, it includes a 90-day parts and labor warranty, just in case you need that extra peace of mind.

If you need a reliable, professional-grade MacBook to toss in your travel bag, keep as a home-office backup, or give to a team member without blowing your IT budget, this is it.

This like-new MacBook Air is only $199.97 through June 1, and shipping's free when you order through June 1.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) 1.8GHz i5 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Silver (Refurbished)

