Protect Your PC With Windows 11 Pro—Now $13

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you run your business from your laptop, your operating system isn’t just a tool—it’s your first layer of protection. And for many entrepreneurs and small business owners, that layer isn’t as strong as it should be.

From client contracts to financial data and tax information, you likely store some of your most valuable assets right on your devices. Yet security is often pieced together through third-party apps, rather than built into the system itself.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro takes a more integrated approach, and right now, it’s available for $12.97 (MSRP $199), making it an accessible upgrade for anyone running Windows 10 or Windows 11 Home. This version offers more enhanced security and productivity tools, plus exclusive “Pro” features not found on the base (free) version.

Built-in protection for entrepreneurs and businesses

In 2026, what with scams becoming more convincing and cyber threats more prevalent, additional security feels crucial. Windows 11 Pro includes BitLocker device encryption, which helps protect files if a device is lost or stolen, along with biometric login and TPM 2.0 support for more secure authentication.

There’s also Smart App Control and advanced antivirus defenses designed to reduce the risk of malicious software, which can be especially valuable for entrepreneurs who don’t have dedicated IT support.

It’s also a productivity upgrade for busy professionals

Beyond protection, the system is designed to help you work more efficiently once your foundation is secure. Tools like Snap Layouts make it easier to manage multiple workflows at once, while improved search and voice typing can help reduce time spent navigating between tasks.

For those who are exploring ways to scale, Windows 11 Pro also supports features like virtualization and cloud integration, allowing for more flexibility as your business grows.

And with Microsoft Copilot built in, users can get help summarizing documents, generating content, or streamlining routine work—useful for busy founders managing multiple responsibilities.

Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro while codes are $12.97 (MSRP $199). No coupon is needed

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

See Deal

Want to see more deals? Visit the shop and use code MARCH15 to save an extra 15% sitewide through March 29. Exclusions apply.

StackSocial prices subject to change.