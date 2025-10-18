Supercharge Your Team with 1min.AI, Now Less Than $80 for Life

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has promised a lot: Freedom to imagine, freedom from mundane tasks, and freedom to focus on what’s important to you in your business while AI takes care of the busywork. But with so many AI models out there, picking just one that can handle all your needs is hard — and paying for all of them is expensive and unwieldy.

That’s where 1min.AI comes in. With 1min.AI’s Advanced Business Plan, you have access to all of the best AI models and all of their strengths, for life. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan for just $79.99, regularly $540, when you use coupon code SAVE20.

The lifetime subscription gets you access to all the most comprehensive AI models, meaning you always have the right tool for the job at hand. Whether you’re looking for helping editing or creating videos, developing business plans or brand tools, generating blog posts or summarizing content, there’s a model to do it. 1min.AI includes OpenAI’s Chat GPT (GPT-4o, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-4, and GPT-3.5); Anthropic’s Claude (Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Sonnet, Claude 3 Haiku, Claude 2.1, Claude Instant 1.2); Google AI’s Gemini Pro 1.5 and Gemini Pro 1.0; MetaAI’s Llama 3 and Llama 2; MistralAI; and Cohere’s Command, to make sure you have all the most useful features possible. Even better? Your subscription updates weekly, so you always have access to the newest improvements.

With your subscription, you get 4,000,000 credits every month, as well as the ability to generate 15,000 free credits daily by visiting the web app. That’s enough credits in one month to create 37 videos, or remove the background of 741 images, or research 5,993 SEO keywords, or generate more a million (1,112,500 to be precise) words. In addition, you also have an unlimited prompt library, unlimited storage, and unlimited brand voice. Your membership can be used by as many as 20 users as well, making it a valuable tool for team collaboration.

How much more can your business produce with 1min.AI to streamline your editing, creating, and researching? With a lifetime subscription, you’ll be able to find out, at a price you can’t afford to miss.

Get a lifetime subscription to 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan for $79.99 with coupon code SAVE20 (reg. $540).

