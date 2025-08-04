These $999 MacBooks Are Now Only $200

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For business owners, reliability and efficiency often matter more than having the flashiest specs. If you need a dependable laptop for everyday business tasks like managing emails, working in the cloud, or reviewing documents, a refurbished MacBook Air can be a smart, budget-conscious choice. This one, for example, would normally cost $999, but now it's available to Entrepreneur readers for $199.97 (reg. $999) with free shipping.

A reliable computer for work

This 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air is built for simplicity and performance. It has a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which is more than enough for typical office workflows, whether you're handling invoices, updating spreadsheets, or jumping on a quick video call. With 128GB of solid-state storage, you'll get fast access to your files and smoother startup times compared to older hard drives.

The display offers a 1440 by 900 resolution, which keeps text and visuals crisp during presentations or multitasking. It's also equipped with Intel HD Graphics 6000, which can easily handle streaming, light design tasks, and business software. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth keep you connected, whether you're working from the office, a coworking space, or your home network. Plus, with up to 12 hours of battery life, you can get through your day without scrambling for an outlet.

This MacBook comes refurbished with a Grade A/B rating, meaning it may have light wear like small scuffs or scratches, but it functions like new. It also includes a MagSafe wall charger and a third-party 90-day parts and labor warranty.

If you're looking for a cost-effective way to add another workstation or upgrade a personal business device, this MacBook Air is a practical solution, and you can get it for only $199.97 right now.

