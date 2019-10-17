This Design Platform Is Great for Small Businesses

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Graphic design is an essential aspect of any marketing campaign or emerging business. You can't brand a business without design tools. When you're starting a business, contracting designers for a website, marketing materials, flyers, a logo, and countless other business expenses can add up fast. At some point, you have to be willing to take on some of the creative challenges yourself. Design Wizard Pro can help.

Entrepreneur Store

This simple, seamless graphic design software makes it easy to spice up your marketing and social media initiatives. With Design Wizard Pro, you can upload your own fonts, photos, logos, and create custom palettes to give you a workspace that features all of the design tools that are relevant to your brand. Plus, their library has over 1 million premium images and thousands of high-quality videos, illustrations, graphics, and more to help you find exactly what you're looking for. Their entire library is licensed for commercial use and resizes between formats automatically so you're good to use them on all of your channels.

Find out why Design Wizard has received 4.5-star ratings from Capterra and AppSumo. A lifetime subscription is available now for just $39.