Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Twitter Announces Support of GIFs, the Internet Goes Crazy

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Twitter announced today that it officially supports animated GIFs, in addition to pictures, videos and regular text. As you can imagine, the Internet went crazy with people tweeting GIFs of all sorts of things. Cats, dogs, World Cup action. You name it.

As of this afternoon, there were more than 220,000 tweets about GIFs. It was a trending topic.

Some companies and other brands got in on the early action. Here's a small sampling of how companies large and small have used the new GIF capability for their marketing purposes:

Netflix used it as an opportunity to showcase Orange Is the New Black:


Um, hi Wendy's. This is making me dizzy:


Hootsuite was instructional:


Testing, testing:


Birchbox celebrates:


Ellen DeGeneres expressed herself:


Search Engine Land had some fun at the expense of Google's Matt Cutts:


Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

In a Viral TikTok, An Ex-YouTube Employee Talks About Getting Laid Off During a Business Trip

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

Mark Cuban's Grocery Store Hack Will Help You Score Cheaper Produce

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

The Woman Photographed In a Sleeping Bag at Twitter HQ Is Now One of the Company's Most 'Influential Leaders.'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Read More