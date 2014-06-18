Twitter Announces Support of GIFs, the Internet Goes Crazy
Twitter announced today that it officially supports animated GIFs, in addition to pictures, videos and regular text. As you can imagine, the Internet went crazy with people tweeting GIFs of all sorts of things. Cats, dogs, World Cup action. You name it.
As of this afternoon, there were more than 220,000 tweets about GIFs. It was a trending topic.
Some companies and other brands got in on the early action. Here's a small sampling of how companies large and small have used the new GIF capability for their marketing purposes:
Netflix used it as an opportunity to showcase Orange Is the New Black:
That feeling when Twitter became #giffable... #GIFs http://t.co/8o9xeKaEuu— Netflix US (@netflix) June 18, 2014
Um, hi Wendy's. This is making me dizzy:
Is there something on our cheek? http://t.co/MqyQYAFckr— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 18, 2014
Hootsuite was instructional:
Posting GIFs to Twitter? Enterprise and Pro users, be sure to switch settings to http://t.co/i88WFAjS9y: http://t.co/GO1X5rnTlO— Hootsuite (@hootsuite) June 18, 2014
Testing, testing:
Testing gifs on Twitter :D http://t.co/iSzCUokVQR— Nickelodeon (@NickelodeonTV) June 18, 2014
Birchbox celebrates:
This is how we feel about GIFs on Twitter. http://t.co/OfWsNg1RKq— birchbox (@birchbox) June 18, 2014
Ellen DeGeneres expressed herself:
I just found out you can put GIFs on Twitter http://t.co/TkuJWhn5Zg— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 18, 2014
Search Engine Land had some fun at the expense of Google's Matt Cutts:
GIFs are fun! H/T @mattcutts http://t.co/RQ8q8wBiMM— Search Engine Land (@sengineland) June 18, 2014
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.
-
Have You Ever Obsessed Over 'What If'? According to Scientists, You Don't Actually Know What Would Have Fixed Everything.
-
After He Was Fired From the UFC, This Former Fighter Turned His Passion Into a Thriving Business
-
Most People Don't Know These 2 Things Are Resume Red Flags. A Career Expert Reveals How to Work Around Them.
-
How One Woman Turned Pandemic-Induced Boredom and a Makeshift Garage Art Studio Into a Thriving Franchise
-
Use These 4 Self-Care Rituals for More Resilience and Less Depletion
-
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Wants to Invest in 'Someone Who Probably Needs a Good Shrink Instead of a Business'