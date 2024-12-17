Upgrade Your Job Search, Side Gig, or Small Business With This Money-Saving Tool

From resumes to portfolios and contracts, this PDF tool does it all.

Written by Amanda Eiden

My New Year's resolution is to take my small business more seriously. Right now, I sell stickers of my art as a "side hustle," but it's my dream to take the gig full-time. Taking things to the next level means putting together a portfolio to showcase my best work and getting my paperwork in order. Here's how I'm going to do it on the cheap.

I know Adobe's Creative Cloud has some of the greatest document and design apps out there, but I can't afford—and simply don't need—all that. I'm going to use UPDF to create a portfolio and manage my contracts, invoices, and order forms since it's only $47.99 for life with code HOLIDAY20 at checkout (reg. $59.99).

This is more than a PDF editor

When I first decided I wanted to create a design portfolio, I thought I could just use Office apps and save as a PDF…I was quickly mistaken. The design tools just aren't made for that, and I quickly got frustrated.

With UPDF, I'm starting a new PDF file and laying out my best sticker designs. I can add images, text boxes, and annotations, and nothing moves when I don't want it to. This is going to be an amazing asset to send to new clients.

Having a go-to document tool will be nice as well

I cannot count the number of times I've been sent a contract or form to sign or fill out, just to realize I have no way to do that. I usually scour the web for some "free" tool, but they always ask for credit card numbers—so I do a free trial to get out of it.

Now, I'm finally going to have a PDF editor for my business needs. And UPDF works on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, so I could finally take care of a signature without having to boot up my laptop.

