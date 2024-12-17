Upgrade Your Job Search, Side Gig, or Small Business With This Money-Saving Tool

Get All Access for $5/mo

My New Year's resolution is to take my small business more seriously. Right now, I sell stickers of my art as a "side hustle," but it's my dream to take the gig full-time. Taking things to the next level means putting together a portfolio to showcase my best work and getting my paperwork in order. Here's how I'm going to do it on the cheap.

I know Adobe's Creative Cloud has some of the greatest document and design apps out there, but I can't afford—and simply don't need—all that. I'm going to use UPDF to create a portfolio and manage my contracts, invoices, and order forms since it's only $47.99 for life with code HOLIDAY20 at checkout (reg. $59.99).

This is more than a PDF editor

When I first decided I wanted to create a design portfolio, I thought I could just use Office apps and save as a PDF…I was quickly mistaken. The design tools just aren't made for that, and I quickly got frustrated.

With UPDF, I'm starting a new PDF file and laying out my best sticker designs. I can add images, text boxes, and annotations, and nothing moves when I don't want it to. This is going to be an amazing asset to send to new clients.

Having a go-to document tool will be nice as well

I cannot count the number of times I've been sent a contract or form to sign or fill out, just to realize I have no way to do that. I usually scour the web for some "free" tool, but they always ask for credit card numbers—so I do a free trial to get out of it.

Now, I'm finally going to have a PDF editor for my business needs. And UPDF works on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, so I could finally take care of a signature without having to boot up my laptop.

If you're looking to save money on business tools in the new year, get a UPDF lifetime subscription for $47.99 with code HOLIDAY20 at checkout (reg. $59.99).

UPDF - Edit, Convert, AI Chat with PDF: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
