ChatGPT might have more than 200 million weekly active users, according to DemandSage, but that doesn't mean it's the best AI for professionals and entrepreneurs. Sure, it's a handy chatbot for text requests and images, but it has limitations.

Imagine having an AI-powered assistant that can handle all of that, plus image and video editing, PDF interaction, voice-overs, and translations—all in one platform. That's what 1minAI delivers with no recurring fees. Get a lifetime subscription for $39.99 (reg. $234).

This AI puts ChatGPT to shame

The team at StackCommerce took a deeper look into 1minAI and discovered why it can perform all of these tasks from one central dashboard: It's backed by AI models like GPT, Claude, Gemini, and Llama. The only difference is you don't have to pay separate subscription fees.

Maybe you need help speeding up your writing process. Browse the AI for writing tools and rewrite content, summarize, check grammar, or generate an entire blog article.

Or, if you need to create AI images, head to the tools below. Unlike ChatGPT, you can request image edits like removing text, upscaling quality, or removing backgrounds.

This all-in-one platform can also summarize, translate, and query PDFs for fast information access. It can also help with audio and video editing or enhancements.

Whether you're tackling writer's block, improving visuals, or extracting key insights from PDFs, this tool is designed to help you work smarter, not harder. Best of all, the lifetime subscription ensures you'll never have to worry about recurring fees—just pay once, and you're set for good (updates are included, too). You're only limited by monthly credits.

While 1minAI is a powerful assistant, it's important to note that AI tools are meant to assist, not fully replace, human oversight. When generating content or editing images, a little human touch goes a long way in ensuring everything is polished and professional.

For just $39.99 (reg. $234), you'll receive a 1minAI lifetime subscription—no recurring fees, no hassle—with free monthly credits to help you maximize your usage of the AI tools.

