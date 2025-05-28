Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Growing teams have growing tech needs, but keeping up with the tech demands when your business is in expansion mode can be a significant expense. These refurbished Lenovo 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebooks have the processing power and storage you need to get everyone equipped, and right now, they're on sale for just $79.99.

A low-cost Chromebook you can count on

This 2018 Lenovo 300E is a solid choice for teams that need portable and reliable computing but don't need extra bells and whistles. The 300E has an 11.6″ touchscreen display with 1366×768 resolution. It runs on an Intel Celeron CPU and features Intel's UHD Graphics 500. It's Bluetooth 4.0 compatible, meaning staff can use it with headphones or smart devices.

The Chromebook has 4 GB of RAM, enough for browsing the web, checking email, and word processing. It runs Chrome OS, so your employees will have access to critical workday programs like Google Docs and Sheets, and Slides.

So why is the price this low? Stock is refurbished, with a Grade B rating. That means you may see light scuffing on the case or small scratches and dents on the body, but the screen won't have any marks. Battery health will exceed 70%, and the keyboard and trackpad will be clean and functional.

This Chromebook makes an excellent backup unit, travel computer for employees on the road, or guest device for clients and partners who pop into the office. It could even be a solid primary laptop for any team members who have basic computing needs.

If you're looking for some great team laptops at an even better price, this is the deal that can help fuel that growth.

