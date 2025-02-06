A one-time payment gives you lifetime access to the tools you need to secure data, streamline workflows, and scale your business.

Running a business means wearing a hundred different hats — and your operating system should help, not slow you down. Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is built for entrepreneurs, small-business owners, and professionals who need a secure, efficient, and AI-powered OS without the recurring costs.

Pay $19.97 just once for a lifetime license with this deal ending February 23.

Security is non-negotiable when handling business data. Windows 11 Pro includes BitLocker encryption, TPM 2.0, and Smart App Control, so your sensitive files and customer information stay protected. Biometric login options and built-in antivirus features add extra layers of security, reducing the risk of breaches that could cost you time and money.

Managing multiple tasks? Windows 11 Pro makes it easy with snap layouts, virtual desktops, and seamless redocking — no more wasting time reorganizing your workspace every time you switch projects. Need quick access to important files? The upgraded search experience helps you find what you need instantly. And when it's time to connect with your team, Microsoft Teams is built right in, so meetings and messages are just a click away.

For business owners who are busy balancing marketing, finance, and operations, Copilot's AI-powered assistance can summarize web pages, generate content, and automate repetitive tasks. That means less busywork and more time spent growing your business.

Get Windows 11 Pro for a one-time payment of $19.97 until February 23, and build your business on a foundation that works as hard as you do.

