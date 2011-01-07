The Best Mobile Apps for Business

Company: Intuit Inc.

Why it rocks: This app allows GoPayment account users to accept and process transactions for all major credit cards via a smartphone. No need for hardware. There's no daily or weekly transaction limit. Data are guaranteed only with QuickBooks, although it will sync with other accounting software.

Available on: Android, BlackBerry, iPhone, Palm webOS and Symbian

Price: $12.95 per month, plus 30 cents per authorization.