Better Branded Holiday Gift Ideas (Slideshow)

November 11, 2013

The onslaught is about to begin. UPS and the USPS will arrive at the office with cards and cakes and calendars. And while you may have loved those chocolate-dipped pretzels from last year, do you remember who sent them? Did that gift help you better understand your vendor and their mission? Unless you were partnering with a pretzel-maker, the answer is probably not.



“You are not going for simply ‘thanks for being a customer/client’ but to create a lasting brand impression,” cautions M.P. Mueller, president of Austin, Texas-based advertising firm Door Number 3.



Mueller, who has helped her firm send Door Number 3 custom branded wine and other gifts in the past, says that corporate holiday gift-giving is an opportunity, and it ought not be wasted on a generic tin of popcorn, no matter how delicious. Most firms start brainstorming and planning their corporate gifts in late October, but as is the case with personal gift-giving, there’s often some last-minute panic.



