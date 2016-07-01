5 Deadliest Luxury Vacation Spots on Earth

July 1, 2016 4 min read

This story was originally published on May 2, 2016.

Seventy-five percent of cocaine smuggling flights in South America first land in Honduras, with close to 40 confirmed drop zones. Unfortunately, during my recent trip to the land of cartels and coconuts, I couldn’t find any of them. And I really looked. Which is probably a good thing despite the fact that one of the country’s largest city, San Pedro Sula, is second only to San Salvador in the ongoing Murder Capital Of The World game, (more on the reigning champ in a moment). Luckily for me, I was safely ensconced within the fortified confines of The Lodge At Pico Bonito.

Nestled below its mountain’s namesake and surrounded by the kind of flora, fauna and fierce creatures normally found within a David Attenborough special. Their beautiful high-end bungalows come complete just enough Wi-Fi to remain in contact with an outside world that’s never seemed further away. Giant anteaters, impressively endowed monkeys, big cat predators and more snakes than you can shake another, less venomous, snake at all reside within a rain forest that would make Rudyard Kipling poop his pantaloons.

I sweat through intensive hikes atop 200 acres of other-worldly waterfalls (despite TLC urging visitors not to chase them) and jaguar-cam-equipped mahogany trees while safely separated from the everyday strife strewn throughout the always aggrieved countryside. Not only did I love this little slice of eco-tourism heaven but lived to tell about it, as well. The presence of armed military guards during our off property snorkeling ventures certainly helped. With a taste for death-defying getaways, I created this list of high-end resorts located within high murder rate cities around the globe.