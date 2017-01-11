10 Founders Share What Their Worst Boss Taught Them

Name: Kyle Hill

Company: HomeHero

Lesson: The worst boss I had was actually a soccer coach I had in high school. I wouldn't say he was a bad coach, but he yelled at me a lot. I realized that was something I could not handle. So my dad ended up pulling me from the team. I didn't understand it at the time. I thought it wasn't a big deal, and I had a tough skin.

But my dad was adamant about this, he said, “I don't want people talking down to you because it hurts your self confidence. I need you to have the highest self confidence going into in everything you do in life; otherwise you're not going to want to do it.”

I think it lends itself to being treated with respect and dignity. My dad said, “You can be stern, you can bench my son, you can take him aside and tell him what he needs to improve on. But don't publicly reprimand him.”