Women Leaders

Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women

Seven of the world's 10 most powerful women are American, according to the Forbes list.
Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women
Image credit: AP/Jens Meyer
Angela Merkel is still the most powerful woman in the world.
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Angela Merkel is still the most powerful woman in the world. 

The German Chancellor has held the top spot on the Forbes Most Powerful Women List for seven consecutive years, and 12 years in total. Another prominent political leader, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, ranked second. It is her first time appearing on Forbes's annual list. 

Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the highest-ranking American woman, taking the third spot. Seven of the world's 10 most powerful women are American, according to the Forbes list

Forbes determines its ranking by evaluating four categories: money -- which covers net worth, company revenues, assets under management or GDP -- media presence, influence and impact. 

Of the 100 women on the list, nearly half are from the United States. Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to and daughter of President Donald Trump, made the list for the first time, debuting at 19. Democratic candidate in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Hilary Clinton, dropped 63 spots, from second to 65. 

Click through to see the 10 most powerful women in the world right now. 

Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women

Angela Merkel: Chancellor, Germany

Angela Merkel: Chancellor, Germany
Image credit: AP/Jens Meyer
Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women

Theresa May: Prime Minister, U.K.

Theresa May: Prime Minister, U.K.
Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images
Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women

Melinda Gates: Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, U.S.

Melinda Gates: Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, U.S.
Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women

Sheryl Sandberg: COO, Facebook, U.S.

Sheryl Sandberg: COO, Facebook, U.S.
Image credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women

Mary Barra: CEO, General Motors, U.S.

Mary Barra: CEO, General Motors, U.S.
Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women

Susan Wojcicki: CEO, YouTube, U.S.

Susan Wojcicki: CEO, YouTube, U.S.
Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch
Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women

Abigail Johnson: CEO, Fidelity Investments, U.S.

Abigail Johnson: CEO, Fidelity Investments, U.S.
Image credit: Brian Snyder/Reuters
Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women

Christine Lagarde: Managing Director, International Monetary Fund, U.S.

Christine Lagarde: Managing Director, International Monetary Fund, U.S.
Image credit: Adam Berry/Getty Images
Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women

Ana Patricia Botín: Chair, Santander Group, Banco Santander, Spain

Ana Patricia Botín: Chair, Santander Group, Banco Santander, Spain
Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce
Meet the World's 10 Most Powerful Women

Ginni Rometty: CEO, IBM, U.S.

Ginni Rometty: CEO, IBM, U.S.
Image credit: IBM
