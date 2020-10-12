20 Deals for Less Than $30 That You Won't Find on Amazon Prime Day

October 12, 2020 6 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

PopSolo™ GLOW Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Amazon's Prime Day may be coming but they won't have all the best deals on the web. We've rounded up 20 of the best deals—all under $30—that you won't find on Prime Day. Just use promo code OCTSALE20 to save at checkout, for a limited time.

You can't go to a karaoke bar any time soon, but you can have karaoke night at home. This glowing Bluetooth mic lets you connect to any speaker to turn up the jams. It works with any karaoke smartphone app and has a five-hour battery life for all-night entertainment.

Get the PopSolo™ GLOW Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone for $16.00 (Orig. $39) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

TREBLAB XR500 Wireless Sports Earbuds

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Designed specifically for exercise, these headphones will fit securely in your ears and offer nine hours of battery life on a single charge. They also feature cVc 8.0 noise cancellation to keep you in the zone and true HD sound to fully immerse you in your music.

Get the TREBLAB XR500 Wireless Sports Earbuds for $24.00 (Orig. $39) with promo code: OCTSAVE20.

HomeSpot Dual Stream Bluetooth Audio Transmitter

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

You're a respectful person, so sometimes you acknowledge that it's a good idea to watch your booming action movies with the sound turned down. But that dulls the experience. Instead, tune your TV to a set of wireless headphones using this Bluetooth transmitter.

Get the HomeSpot Dual Stream Bluetooth Audio Transmitter for $23.96 (Orig. $69) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Crave Curve Mini 5W Bluetooth Speaker

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This 3" box is the most powerful tiny Bluetooth speaker you'll meet. With up to 10 hours of booming bass on a single charge, this speaker is the perfect WFH desktop companion. It even takes hands-free calls!

Get the Crave Curve Mini 5W Bluetooth Speaker for $28.00 (Orig. $49) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

ZeroDark Battery Organizer & Tester

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Batteries are obviously useful, but they can be a pain to organize. If you're sick of using a Zip-loc bag, check out this tray. You can organize up to 110 different-sized batteries and test their voltage right on the box.

Get the ZeroDark Battery Organizer & Tester for $16.00 (Orig. $49) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Tired of carrying around a half dozen different charging cables? Reduce the clutter with this 6-in-1 universal cable. CharbyEdge offers six connectors in one, allowing you to charge any Apple, USB-C, or Android device with easily detachable charging tips.

Get CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable for $20.00 (Orig. $30) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Zone One 15,000mAh Dual-USB + Wireless Power Bank

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Keep a charging solution on hand everywhere with this clever tool. With a 15,000mAh battery pack, it can fully recharge a MacBook Pro anywhere. Plus, it has two USB ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Get the Zone One 15,000mAh Dual-USB + Wireless Power Bank for $20.00 (Orig. $124) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Naztech Fast Multi-Port Wall Charger

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Turn one outlet into six with this ingenious wall charger! Just plug it into the wall, and the Naztech turns a single outlet into two AC outlets and four USB ports so you can quickly and safely charge all of your devices at once.

Get the Naztech Fast Multi-Port Wall Charger for $24.00 (Orig. $39) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

4-Panel Foldable Solar Phone Charger & 10,000mAh Power Bank

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Designed for use on the trail, this solar-powered power bank is equally useful if you just lay it down by a window. The foldable charger gathers energy from the sun so you can plug your phone or other devices into it later to get a boost.

Get the 4-Panel Foldable Solar Phone Charger & 10,000mAh Power Bank for $28.00 (Orig. $43) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Laptop Stand with USB Ports

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Having a laptop stand is especially useful if you're using a monitor. It gets your laptop out of the way so you can have more space to organize the things on your desk. Plus, with this stand, you also get four USB ports to hook up or charge other devices.

Get the Laptop Stand with USB Ports for $24.00 (Orig. $49) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Luxitude Tablet & Phone Holder Stand

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Whether you need an extra screen or you just want to comfortably binge-watch your favorite shows on the go, this stand has you covered. With an expandable holder and 360º rotation, it's fully portable and easy to orient your iPad or phone any way you want.

Get the Luxitude Tablet & Phone Holder Stand for $27.20 (Orig. $69) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Selfie Station Phone Mount & Ring Light Kit

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Clear up the quality of your video conferencing calls with this simple, intuitive device. You can set up your phone in the adjustable holder for the perfect angle, while the included ring light provides just the right light.

Get the Selfie Station Phone Mount & Ring Light Kit for $28.00 (Orig. $59) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Roll-n-Flex Abdominal & Full Body Workout Trainer

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Get a comprehensive workout at home with hardly any space needed. This rolling flex trainer works as both a bodyweight and resistance band machine, helping you tone your core, arm, legs, and more.

Get the Roll-n-Flex Abdominal & Full Body Workout Trainer for $21.60 (Orig. $39) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

CouchCoaster®: The Ultimate Drink Holder For Your Sofa

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Don't have a table to rest your drink on? Keep it close with the CouchCoaster! This innovative product clips onto any couch arm so your beverage is within reach all the time.

Get CouchCoaster®: The Ultimate Drink Holder For Your Sofa for $16.00 (Orig. $25) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Turn-N-Seal Food Vacuum Container with 2-in-1 Brew Scoop

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This Red Dot Design Awardee has an airtight seal to keep coffee beans and herbs fresh for longer. Plus, it comes with a brew scoop that lets you dole out the perfect amount of coffee every morning.

Get the Turn-N-Seal Food Vacuum Container with 2-in-1 Brew Scoop for $20.00 (Orig. $40) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Toiletsaber

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Nobody looks forward to having to unclog a toilet. But with Toiletsaber, you just might. This innovative, funky tool is the fastest, most hygienic way to unclog a toilet. You may even have a little fun with it.

Get the Toiletsaber for $24.00 (Orig. $29.99) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Bug Bite Thing 2-Pack

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Hate itchy bug bites? Get rid of the itch with this innovative tool that actually sucks out the venom from a bite. It's near-instant relief without any chemicals or gooey treatments.

Get the Bug Bite Thing 2-Pack for $15.96 (Orig. $19.95) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Sitpack 2.0 Compact Collapsible Seat

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Take a seat anywhere, indoors or out with the Sitpack 2.0. This collapsible seat is about the size of a 16-ounce can until you decide it's time to take a seat. In seconds, it transforms into a perfect spot to rest.

Get the Sitpack 2.0 Compact Collapsible Seat for $27.95 (Orig. $65) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker®

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

If you have eyesight issues, you know how important it is to consistently check in with your eyes. But who has time to go to the eye doctor so often? With this clever device, you can gauge the health of your eyes with just your smartphone.

Get the EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker® for $20.00 (Orig. $35) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Gotek Foldable Laptop Stand

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Set up a more comfortable, more ergonomic workstation anywhere with this foldable laptop stand. It's highly portable and breaks out in just seconds to let you set up in a way that's comfortable for you.

Get the Gotek Foldable Laptop Stand for $21.59 (Orig $29) with promo code: OCTSALE20.