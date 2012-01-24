An initiative by Starbucks and Opportunity Finance Network is pouring small-business funding into private lending institutions

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For little more than the price of a latte, the average American can help finance a new business startup. That's the premise behind Create Jobs for USA, the brainchild of Starbucks founder and CEO Howard Schultz. Through the program, every $5 donated at a Starbucks location or through CreateJobsforUSA.org supports $35 worth of small-business lending.

To get these funds directly into the hands of businesses owners, Starbucks partnered with Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), a collection of 180 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) that specialize in lending to low-income and disadvantaged individuals and underserved communities throughout the nation.