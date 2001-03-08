Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
The Power Of Coupons

Did you know these little pieces of paper could be one of your most powerful marketing tools?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Coupons are merely incentives to do business with you. But with them, you can achieve several goals. Are you introducing a new product or service? Do you need to increase your repeat business? Coupons help you do both, as well as help fend off competitors, reinforce a current ad campaign or even soften the blow of a price increase.

Direct mail is not your only choice for distribution. Consider running coupons in local newspapers or on your Web site.

Remember, coupons are more than just words on pieces of paper. Be sure your coupons are clear, stating precisely what the offer is, how long it lasts and how customers can redeem them. And get ready: Most entrepreneurs report that coupons increase business significantly.

