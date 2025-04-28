Entrepreneur+ Subscriber-Only Event | May 7: From Prompt to Profit: How To Build a Side Hustle Using ChatGPT Subscribe to Entrepreneur+ for just $5! Get access to all member benefits, including our next Subscriber-Only Event with Lee Kojanis & Danielle Orellana, Founders of Mitts.

By Entrepreneur Staff

On Wednesday, May 7th at 1 PM ET, the Founders of Mitts, Lee Kojanis & Danielle Orellana, join us in our next Entrepreneur+ Subscriber-Only Event!

In this exclusive event, they'll reveal the AI blueprint that turned a simple sponge idea into a successful business earning $75K, and how you can use the same strategies to start your own lucrative side hustle.

You'll get an inside look at how they leveraged ChatGPT to handle everything from product development to marketing, legal contracts, and financial projections. This workshop reveals the actual prompts and strategies that helped them build their business without technical expertise.

Key Takeaways:

  • Master prompt engineering for business development and product creation

  • Access a proven framework for using AI to draft patents and legal documents

  • Learn how to create effective branding and marketing materials with ChatGPT

  • Discover techniques for financial modeling and pricing strategy using AI

  • Implement practical lessons from real entrepreneurs who've succeeded with AI

This event is only for Entrepreneur+ subscribers, but you can become a member for just $5! Sign up and unlock all access to Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content and the ability to participate in our Subscribers-Only Event.

What is a Subscriber-Only Event?

Subscriber-Only Events are exclusive interviews in which we feature a special guest to help create actionable content for Entrepreneur+ subscribers. We set up events with today's most prevalent CEOs, entrepreneurs and celebrities — so that we can provide a productive, exclusive experience for our most dedicated readers and entrepreneurs worldwide.

How to access as a subscriber:

There are two ways to make sure you don't miss out on this event. Follow this link for easy setup on your Entrepreneur+ homepage. Or, check your inbox for an email that contains the private link to the event. We will also notify your email as the event goes live to make sure you don't miss out.

Having issues signing up for the call? Email us at subscribe@entrepreneur.com.

About the Speakers:

MITTS was founded by husband and wife team Lee Kojanis and Daniele Orellana, to solve a huge problem - the breaking of expensive wine glasses! While Kojanis, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, was taking his WSET Level 3 course, the glassware he had invested his money in - and helped him taste his best - was literally going down the drain as broken pieces of glass. With the help and insistence of Orellana, months of research and testing, MITTS was born. And remnants of broken glasses have gone down significantly.









