Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s no secret that AI has taken the investment world by storm. From global chipmakers like Nvidia to conglomerates like Broadcom, some of today’s hottest stocks are rooted in artificial intelligence. But AI isn’t just changing what people invest in — it’s reshaping how they do it.

Career investors now rely on AI tools for everything from risk assessment to portfolio optimization to tracking online sentiment. Most are content to keep those advantages to themselves.

Brandon Harris took a different approach. He launched InvestedInc to make those tools accessible to everyone.

“It’s a very different investing climate now,” Harris says. “The classical ways of evaluating opportunities are becoming outdated — they’re no longer the only way to approach investing.”

From athletics to AI

Harris has plenty of experience in the stock market, but less of a traditional background in AI. He previously founded Playmaker, a sports media platform featuring athlete-hosted shows like Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s Roommates and Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Pod.

After selling Playmaker to Better Collective for $54 million, Harris — who calls himself a “purpose junkie” — set out in search of something more fulfilling. That journey of self-discovery coincided with the AI boom.

“Mission-wise and timing-wise, I’m watching the industry shift,” Harris says. “I’m seeing meme stocks, crypto, things blowing up — and I’m also seeing people get scammed.”

At the same time, he believes conventional media is undergoing “decentralization.”

As he puts it, “People aren’t tuning into CNBC anymore; they’re getting their information from social media, from touts, from regular people.”

Related: What Every Business Leader Must Know About Data Management to Avoid a Compliance Nightmare

Democratizing Wall Street

In an effort to bridge that gap, Harris founded InvestedInc, an AI-powered financial technology company designed to help everyday people make smarter investment decisions. The platform combines alternative data sources and artificial intelligence to deliver stock recommendations, investment insights and financial advice through newsletters, digital tools and a planned AI-powered wealth management app.

The mission: democratize investing by giving average investors access to strategies once reserved for professionals. Harris built InvestedInc through a three-step process.

Step one was acquiring a platform capable of integrating multiple APIs. Harris uses one powered by OpenAI, which filters through more than 100 data points to generate a simple 1–10 stock score. Called Alt Indexes, it relies on unconventional data signals — Reddit mentions, tweets, even Glassdoor job postings— to evaluate the strength of a stock.

Step two was building the media arm. This was Harris’s bread and butter at Playmaker, and he’s applied that expertise to InvestedInc as well. He points to a concept from newsletter expert Nathan May called the “media mullet,” which is all about layering revenue streams.

For InvestedInc, sponsorships will lead the way, with affiliate deals, subscription products, and apps layered on top. To start, Harris launched a slate of newsletters tailored to five investor segments: Stocks & Income for sophisticated investors, a beginner’s guide for newcomers, a meme-driven entry point for casual traders, The Chain for crypto enthusiasts, Alt Indexes for alternative data insights, and Future Funders for parents teaching financial literacy.

His goal is to scale media and product in tandem, creating a feedback loop where each supports the other. Another Playmaker strategy Harris is carrying over is the in-house creator model.

“I really want to build in public and share the journey — and I want everyone on the team doing the same,” he says. “At Playmaker and Better Collective, I always pushed for that. It’s powerful when every person in the company shares their own story and perspective. Whether it’s on LinkedIn, X, TikTok, or other platforms, that will be a big part of our strategy.”

The final phase is what Harris calls “the hero product”: an AI financial manager in your pocket. This conversational tool brings together all the features — AI scores, stock picks, and personalized suggestions.

“It can take your portfolio, look at your stocks, and work through them with you,” Harris explains. “It might say, ‘Hey, the stock you’re in just dropped 10 points on its score — consider holding or selling.'”

Related: Worried About the Market? Here’s How Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and Harvard University Protect Their Portfolios

Betting on yourself

Harris is putting his money where his mouth is, in more ways than one. On top of personally investing over $700,000 into the project, he’s also set aside $60,000 to fund an experiment proving his product’s value. Harris created six different investment accounts, each with $10,000. One is dedicated to AltIndex’s top five stock scores, another to the top 50 (his version of an “AltIndex 50,” similar to an S&P 500).

Others focus on themed portfolios, such as a “World War III ETF” (comprising defense and aerospace stocks) and top robotics picks, all based on AltIndex scores.

The goal? To prove out the algorithm’s performance in real markets. If these portfolios beat the S&P, great — but if not, Harris says the experiments will still provide valuable insights, helping refine the system and push the learning process forward.

Many have speculated that AI could be the next bubble, destined to burst like the dot-com boom of the late ’90s. Harris isn’t buying it.

“I think it’s the future,” he says. “It’s going to change everything for everyone — in ways we can’t even imagine right now.”

AI is coming no matter what. For his part, Harris aims to help the average person prepare for the revolution… and ideally profit from it.