Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Alright, business owners, let's talk about something that's all the buzz these days: your ROI for AI. We all want to know if AI investments are truly worth it — and how to calculate our true ROI.

Before we jump into the numbers, I want to share that I've spent the last couple of years analyzing how companies of all sizes implement AI — from scrappy startups looking for quick wins to massive enterprises with multi-million-dollar budgets. These estimates are based on industry benchmarks, real-world case studies and data from leading AI providers.

Related: Maximizing ROI on AI: 6 Dos and Don'ts for Business Leaders

Let's break down AI costs by the size of your business

Micro and small businesses (1 to 50 employees) usually start with simple tools like AI-powered chatbots or workflow automation. These tools can deliver big value without requiring a massive budget. For this group, the initial investment ranges between $10,000 and $200,000. Monthly costs fall between $1,000 and $20,000. Medium-sized businesses (51 to 250 employees) often invest in AI for predictive analytics or process optimization, helping them operate more efficiently and scale effectively. Initial investments typically range from $200,000 to $1 million. Monthly costs for ongoing AI operations are between $20,000 and $100,000. Larger companies (251 to 1,000 employees) take AI investments to the next level with customized solutions for operations, marketing or customer insights. Their initial investment ranges from $1 million to $5 million, and monthly costs range between $100,000 and $500,000. Enterprise-level companies (over 1,000 employees) use AI for industry-specific innovation, such as supply chain optimization or advanced fraud detection. For these companies, the initial investment starts at $5 million or more and monthly costs exceed $500,000.

How are the numbers above even calculated?

Well, AI investment includes infrastructure costs that include cloud computing and cybersecurity — essential components for any AI system. Then you have software and licensing fees that cover tools like OpenAI's API and other specialized AI platforms. And, of course, you need people to do the work, so talent costs reflect the need to hire AI specialists and provide training for your team. Lastly, you need high-quality data — data preparation expenses involve cleaning and structuring your data so the AI can perform optimally.

Related: Don't Stand in the Way of AI — How Artificial Intelligence Can Turn Us Into Better Leaders and Entrepreneurs

So now, what's the ROI on my AI?

Well, let's say you are a medium-sized business spending $500,000 upfront ($100,000 for cloud and security, $150,000 for software and licensing, $200,000 for AI specialists and $50,000 for data quality prep), with monthly costs of $72,000 (API usage, salaries, system improvements). If AI tools save you $125,000 a month through efficiency gains or new revenue, your net monthly benefit is $53,000, as the break-even point arrives after approximately 9.5 months. In less than a year, your initial investment would be recouped, and your AI system would start delivering a profit. Over three years, your total net benefit would be $1.9 million, resulting in a 3-year ROI of approximately 281%.

And then, to give you some ideas on application, here's how businesses are already leveraging AI:

Small businesses often use AI chatbots to handle customer inquiries, freeing up staff time for more complex tasks. Medium-sized companies rely on predictive analytics to forecast demand and optimize inventory management. Larger enterprises use AI for tasks like personalized marketing campaigns, fraud detection and supply chain optimization.

If you are stuck on use cases, Google Cloud has highlighted over 100 AI use cases across industries, showcasing how companies use AI to drive tangible results. Whether you're in retail, healthcare or manufacturing, there's likely a use case that aligns with your goals. However, the challenges to consider are that costs will scale as your AI usage increases, AI talent is in hot demand right now (good talent, at least) and compliance and security are crucial when handling sensitive data.

The bottom line is that AI isn't just for big corporations anymore. With the right strategy, even smaller businesses can tap into Al to outsmart competitors, save money and grow faster. Start small, focus on quick wins and scale smart.