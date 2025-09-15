Dr. Tom Andriacchi, PhD, is Professor Emeritus at Stanford University, President of SomaTX Design, and co-inventor of KneeMo, "the first smart wearable designed specifically to reduce knee pain during movement," he told Entrepreneur. We asked Andriacchi how his company developed the product, the business moves he's made to get it out into the world, and his best advice for entrepreneurs in the health tech space.

Can you explain how KneeMo is different from other knee pain products?

Unlike standard braces that simply support or compress the joint, KneeMo actively uses motion-sensing technology and vibration therapy to reduce pain in real time. The result is that people can stay active, preserve their independence, and avoid the physical and mental consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. What makes KneeMo unique is that it isn't just an idea—it's been rigorously developed and clinically tested at Stanford University in a peer-reviewed trial. We began with a soft launch in 2024, but KneeMo officially launched earlier this year. My role is to guide the company's direction while making sure the science we developed translates into something useful, accessible, and impactful for people living with knee pain.

Related: 'What If It All Works?': The Mindset Shift That Helped This Entrepreneur Build a $20 Million Fashion Brand In 4 Months

What inspired you to create it?

The inspiration came from a fundamental question: could we move beyond passive support and actually change how people experience knee pain while in motion? Given KneeMo's distinctive design, we knew we needed to test whether it could make a measurable difference. We ran a rigorous placebo-controlled trial with patients experiencing documented knee pain. The "aha moment" came when we saw the results—patients were walking more easily and climbing stairs with less pain, sometimes after just a few steps. The improvements in function were immediate, visible, and far exceeded our expectations. That pivotal moment convinced me to devote the next decade to building a company that could take KneeMo out of the lab and into people's lives.

Any lessons about effective marketing you can share?

Absolutely. First, don't underestimate the cost and complexity of going head-to-head with established brands in direct-to-consumer marketing—you need to be strategic, not just loud. Second, with a novel medical product, education is everything. People need to understand not just what it is, but why it works. That means explaining the science clearly, sharing real patient outcomes, and pointing to clinical data. Finally, you have to justify your product's cost compared to competitors. If you're asking people to invest in something new, you owe them transparency about the value and impact.

How has the feedback been from users?

In our initial clinical study at Stanford, 95 percent of participants showed prompt improvement in quadriceps function, sometimes within just a few steps of using KneeMo. That number is powerful not just scientifically, but personally—it represents people regaining mobility, independence, and hope.

Related: He Hated Furniture Shopping. So He Built a Business to Do It for Him.

What does the word "entrepreneur" mean to you?

For me, entrepreneurship is defined by innovation, motivation, commitment, and perseverance. It's about seeing potential where others see limits, and having the grit to push through setbacks to bring that potential to life. It's not just about creating a product—it's about creating an opportunity for real change.

What is something many aspiring business owners think they need that they really don't?

There's a common misconception that having the absolute "best" product guarantees success. But history proves otherwise—think of VHS overtaking Betamax. In reality, qualified and experienced leadership is the most critical asset. The right team and execution can make a good product successful, while the "best" product without strong leadership often fails.