Gear up, research, plan, and embark on your entrepreneurial expedition.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This story originally appeared on Under30CEO.com

The entrepreneurial journey often begins with an idea, passion, and, quite frankly, a limited budget. While the digital age has ushered in numerous opportunities for aspiring business minds, capital remains a primary concern for many. But worry not because the current market landscape is brimming with low-cost startup ideas that promise substantial growth potential. Let's delve into some of these exciting opportunities.

Related: The Secret to Coming up With New Ideas

Laying the Foundation: Business Setup Essentials

Starting a business isn't merely about having a unique product or service; it's also about setting up a strong foundation that can support your entrepreneurial aspirations.

Begin by drafting a clear business plan outlining your goals, target audience, and strategies. Proper licensing and understanding tax obligations are crucial. Depending on the nature of your business, invest in essential equipment without overburdening your budget.

Additionally, consider setting up a dedicated workspace, even if it's a home office, and embrace digital tools to streamline operations. Every element of your setup should reflect professionalism, preparing you for a prosperous entrepreneurial journey.

Online Tutoring and Courses

The global pandemic has cemented the importance and viability of online education. With a specific skill set, be it mathematics, coding, or even a musical instrument, entrepreneurs can establish online tutoring businesses.

Related: This Retiree's Yummy Hobby Is Now a Remote Side Hustle That Makes $250 an Hour: 'I Attached My Bank Account And the Money Just Flowed Automatically'

Platforms like Zoom or Skype can facilitate sessions while creating pre-recorded courses on sites like Udemy or Teachable can also generate passive income.

Freelance Digital Services

The gig economy is in full swing. Websites like Fiverr and Upwork offer platforms where skills like graphic design, writing, programming, and digital marketing can be monetized.

Starting as a freelancer requires minimal initial investment—primarily just a computer and a stable internet connection.

Handmade Crafts and Vintage Reselling

Platforms like Etsy have made it feasible for artisans and crafters to reach a global audience. Whether it's hand-made jewelry, bespoke clothing, or even vintage items, there's a thriving market for unique and personalized products. Entrepreneurs can start small from their homes, scaling as demand increases.

Related: Struggling to Come Up With Creative Ideas? Try Doing This.

Dropshipping

Traditional retail businesses often require significant capital for inventory. However, with a dropshipping model, entrepreneurs can set up online stores without holding any physical stock.

When a customer orders, the product is directly shipped from a third-party supplier. This model reduces overhead costs, making it an attractive proposition for budding entrepreneurs.

Consultancy Services

For those with expertise in a particular industry or field, consultancy can be a lucrative avenue. Whether business strategies, financial planning, or even personal coaching, offering consultancy services requires a strong network and credibility.

Building an online presence, perhaps with webinars or workshops, can further bolster the client base.

Green Ventures

The world is moving towards eco-friendlier choices, and businesses are no exception. From compostable goods to organic produce supply, there are many opportunities in the green market.

Aspiring entrepreneurs can align their passions with sustainable solutions, fostering a business that's not only profitable but also beneficial for the planet.

Setting Sail on Your Business Voyage

Diving into the entrepreneurial waters doesn't always demand deep pockets. With the right idea, unwavering dedication, and a touch of innovation, small investments can transform into flourishing ventures.

Remember, every grand business empire once started as an idea. Your bootstrap beginning might be the first chapter of an inspiring success story. So, gear up, research, plan, and embark on your entrepreneurial expedition.