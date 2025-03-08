The Surprising Way AI is Making Investor Pitches Impossible to Ignore A game-changing tool to secure startup or grant funding.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Picture this: You're walking into an investor meeting knowing your pitch is airtight. No second-guessing, no fumbling through slides—only pure confidence. It sounds like a dream, but that's the new reality with this pitch deck creator powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

PitchBob can be the perfect tool for new entrepreneurs who are unsure what investors expect, which data to highlight, or how to tell their story in a way that gets funding. All you need to do is answer questions about your business, and PitchBob creates investor-ready documents. Get a lifetime subscription for $49.99 (reg. $99.90).

How to create a pitch deck with AI

Step one is completing the questionnaire, which is simple. PitchBob wants to understand your business goals, and it will help you discover new information, like identifying competitors. If you get stuck, AI can step in with suggested answers and improvements.

Once that's out of the way, you can see your AI-generated pitch deck in an editable PowerPoint format, including slides for problem-solution, market opportunities, and financial projections—all things investors, accelerators, or grant applications are seeking. You're given ten template options to customize the format to your brand's style.

PitchBob also gives you other documents investors seek, such as a business model, value proposition, investor letters, market research, and an elevator pitch. You could pass these materials out during your presentations for an additional "wow" factor.

Happy with your completed pitch? Explore PitchBob's investor database with more than 150,000 names. You might just find someone ready to back your idea.

Get a PitchBob lifetime subscription for $49.99 (reg. $99.90) with no coupon needed.

