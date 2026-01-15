Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Brian Le Gette built a $160,000 recovery chamber without proven demand, betting that firsthand experience would create a market.

After years of successes and failures, Brian Le Gette applied a slow-growth, experience-first approach to launching Ammortal’s futuristic recovery device.

He’s turned a skeptical reaction into a hit with athletes, biohackers and influencers.

Getting people to try something new is hard. Getting skeptics to lie down inside a $160,000 device is harder. Brian Le Gette learned that early while demonstrating his recovery chamber to an NHL player who didn’t want to be there.

“His wife made him do it,” Le Gette recalls. The player climbed in reluctantly, expecting little. When the session ended, he didn’t come out. After several minutes, Le Gette and a colleague checked in. The player looked up and said, “Oh my effing God, I was flying through the sky.”

It was reactions like this that led Le Gette to build Ammortal, a wellness technology company centered on an immersive recovery chamber that looks like something out of Architectural Digest.

How it works: Users lie flat on a padded table inside the enclosed chamber while panels of red and near-infrared light illuminate around them, low-level electromagnetic pulses cycle through the body, and synchronized sound and vibration play through the table. Some sessions also include optional hydrogen inhalation.

Ammortal has attracted attention not just from high-end spas and training facilities, but also from athletes, biohackers, and lifestyle influencers.

Jumping into the unknown

When Le Gette began working on Ammortal, there was no clear sign this would be a money maker. No one was asking for a six-figure recovery chamber, and there was no obvious playbook for selling one. “I just built it, put people in it, and watched what happened. When the reaction was consistently positive, that told me more than any market research could,” he says.

Instead of rushing to scale, Le Gette kept putting different people into the chamber—athletes, executives, skeptics—and watched for consistency. “I kept putting different people in it to see if the experience held up,” he says.

The reactions weren’t identical, but the pattern was. People emerged calmer, quieter, and more grounded than when they went in. For Le Gette, that repeatability mattered. If the experience worked across personalities and expectations, he believed it could support a business.

Risky business

But that belief came with risk. This was Le Gette’s fifth company, following a career that included both costly failures and big wins. He had built a business that landed on the Inc. 500 fastest-growing companies, and he had also “driven one straight into a wall,” losing millions.

Those experiences shaped how he approached Ammortal. Rather than chase rapid growth or outside validation, he stayed focused on building something that worked first, trusting that demand, if it came, would follow.

Building the chamber was technically complex. They missed deadlines and doubts crept in. At one point, Le Gette says, even his own team began questioning whether the project would ever come together. Le Gette told his team they were free to walk away if they’d lost confidence in the vision. Meanwhile, investors and advisors questioned whether anyone would pay six figures for a recovery device that didn’t fit an existing category.

Early on, Le Gette assumed he would need to lower the price to make the business viable. “I thought we’d have to sell this for $80,000,” he says. But as the chamber took shape, he changed his tune. Stripping out components to hit a lower price point, he believed, would weaken the very experience that made the product work.

Experiential marketing

To get the word out, Ammortal invested early in an Airstream trailer outfitted with the chamber, allowing potential buyers to try it before they buy it. “The experience sells it,” Le Gette says. “Once people get in, if they can afford it, it becomes a very easy decision.”

That approach also shaped who Ammortal chose to work with. Celebrity interest and athlete endorsements followed, but Le Gette resisted complicated deals and long contracts. “We only do the easy deals,” he says. If a partnership required heavy negotiation or diluted the product’s focus, he was willing to walk away.

Spas also emerged as a natural customer. “If someone walks into a spa, they want to leave feeling calmer than when they arrived,” Le Gette says. A single session, he found, reliably delivered that reset, making the chamber easier to understand in an environment already built around relaxation and recovery. The model gave Ammortal access to customers who didn’t want to own a $160,000 device, but were open to returning to a spa to use it.

Today, Ammortal’s chambers are placed in a mix of spas, training facilities, and private settings, with Le Gette continuing to prioritize controlled growth over rapid expansion. In a market often driven by speed and scale, he chose patience and restraint instead. “If you stay focused on making the best version of the thing,” he says, “and you let people experience it for themselves, the rest tends to take care of itself.”

