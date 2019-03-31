Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

To create a killer business, you need a killer business plan. A compelling business plan not only piques the interest of investors, but it's also a must-have tool for understanding the nuts and bolts of how your company will get from point A to point B. Your plan will give you a bird's eye view of how your business may perform in the marketplace, how many team members you'll need, your must-have supplies and how much you'll need to spend on fundraising and advertising.

You might be able to craft a persuasive business plan using Microsoft Word or Google Docs, but it'll be harder to grab your reader's attention without an eye-catching format. If you don't know Photoshop from PowerPoint and you can't afford to hire a graphic designer, Bizplan Premium can help you construct a gorgeous plan through its user-friendly interface.

Bizplan Premium is a step-by-step business builder that puts all of your thoughts in a cohesive, collaboration-friendly format. The drag-and-drop templates help you pull off professional-level graphic design in minutes. Bizplan uses self-paced progress tracking, which breaks down major projects into bite-sized pieces and lets you skip around from financial forecasts to market predictions without losing your place.

If your important financial data lives in other programs, like Xero or QuickBooks, Bizplan Premium can import it in minutes. This will help you perform team salary forecasts and break down revenue vs. expenses with ease. There are also plenty of easy-to-use financial templates, so your data will have a professional edge when you present it to interested investors.

Some of Bizplan's most helpful features are its collaboration options. You can share your plan online and collaborate with your whole team. If someone needs to jump in with feedback, they can start a group of threaded comments in any section across your entire plan — it's great for promoting conversation across multiple departments. You can also share it with investors and stakeholders, who can leave their comments on your plan in real time.

