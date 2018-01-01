Collectibles
Ecommerce
3 Lessons You Can Learn From This Entrepreneur's Big Pivot
Feeling unappreciated selling a luxury product, he quit his job and now has a multimillion-dollar business.
More From This Topic
Collectibles
Business-Savvy Teens Tap Dynamic New Collector's Market: Designer Sneakers
Much-coveted shoes are being bartered and sold by high schoolers at sneaker conventions across the country at eye-opening prices, The New York Times reports.
Starting a Business
Four Tips for Getting Started in a Collectibles Business
The ability to discern treasure from trash is only one aspect of succeeding in the antiques and nostalgia market.