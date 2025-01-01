Crowdstrike

CrowdStrike's Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It's Down

Crowdstrike had a solid Q4 and 2024. The profit outlook for 2025 weighed on sentiment, opening an entry point for investors highlighted by analysts.

By Thomas Hughes
CrowdStrike Sees Unusual Call Option Surge: What's Next?

CrowdStrike stock has recently picked up unusual call option buyers, who are betting alongside Wall Street and institutions for a new rally during earnings.

CrowdStrike's President Accepted an Award for the 'Most Epic Fail' — It's a Great Lesson in Leadership (and Humility)

A faulty CrowdStrike update in July affected 8.5 million Windows devices around the world.

The Largest IT Outage in History Took Place on Friday Due to a Crowdstrike Update. Here's How the CEO Is Responding.

Thousands of PCs and servers faced a dreaded blue screen this morning.