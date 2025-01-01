Entrepreneur Therapy
Dr. Drew Pinsky and Serial Investor Kim Perell Share Their Best Advice for Dealing With Rejection: 'It's Never Going to Feel Good.'
Get lessons in resiliency from renowned health expert Dr. Drew Pinsky and serial investor Kim Perell on the new episode of "Entrepreneur Therapy."
'Trust Your Instincts:' Dr. Drew Pinsky and Serial Investor Kim Perell Help One Entrepreneur Overcome Decision Fatigue
Get lessons in leadership and decision-making from renowned health expert Dr. Drew Pinsky and serial investor Kim Perell on this episode of Entrepreneur Therapy.
How Do You Scale Without Burning Out? This Founder Asked for Help and Got a Wake-Up Call.
On this episode of Entrepreneur Therapy, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Kim Perell meet with a founder whose company is growing fast, but so is the pressure at home.
'You Need Support:' Honest Advice for a Founder Trying to Do It All Alone
Dr. Drew Pinsky and serial investor Kim Perell encourage a small business owner to rely more on her 'people pillars.'