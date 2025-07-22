Dr. Drew Pinsky and serial investor Kim Perell help a small business owner cope with the stress of a fire that almost destroyed her company.

Joy Hoover is the founder of Esōes Cosmetics (pronounced S-O-S), a safety-focused beauty brand that blends tech and cosmetics to support women facing gender-based violence. After building early momentum and shipping products to all 50 states, tragedy struck. Her business came to a terrifying halt when a fire destroyed their offices. "We lost a hundred percent of our inventory," Hoover said.

She shared her story on an emotional episode of Entrepreneur Therapy hosted by Dr. Drew and Kim Perrel. Hoover explained that the fire didn't just destroy all her products; it tested the very technology she built the company around. One of Esōes' lipsticks features a built-in panic button designed for emergency situations. That button proved to be essential during the fire.

"Our lipstick actually saved our home from fully burning down," Hoover said. "We pushed the button, and fire trucks were there in five minutes. Had they come 10 minutes later, they wouldn't have been able to save it."

After the fire, her employees worked for free and took on side jobs to keep the business afloat. Hoover tried to stay strong for her team, but it took a toll on her emotionally. Dr. Drew spotted this and encouraged her to stop pushing through the pain without acknowledging it. "You gloss over horrible things and keep moving forward," he said. "It's okay not to be okay."

Perell reminded Hoover that resilience doesn't mean pretending everything is fine. "You're showing up with so much courage," she said. "But you've got to also fill your own cup."

She also advised Hoover not to rush the rebuild, but to view it as a long-term investment. "It's not going to be like tomorrow it's all fixed," she said. "Being really thoughtful and strategic is what's going to get you there."