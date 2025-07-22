'It's Okay Not to be Okay': How to Face the Emotional Side of Entrepreneurship Dr. Drew Pinsky and serial investor Kim Perell help a small business owner cope with the stress of a fire that almost destroyed her company.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • A fire destroyed all of Esōes Cosmetics' inventory
  • Dr Drew and Kim Perrel help founder Joy Hoover overcome emotional and financial obstacles

Joy Hoover is the founder of Esōes Cosmetics (pronounced S-O-S), a safety-focused beauty brand that blends tech and cosmetics to support women facing gender-based violence. After building early momentum and shipping products to all 50 states, tragedy struck. Her business came to a terrifying halt when a fire destroyed their offices. "We lost a hundred percent of our inventory," Hoover said.

She shared her story on an emotional episode of Entrepreneur Therapy hosted by Dr. Drew and Kim Perrel. Hoover explained that the fire didn't just destroy all her products; it tested the very technology she built the company around. One of Esōes' lipsticks features a built-in panic button designed for emergency situations. That button proved to be essential during the fire.

"Our lipstick actually saved our home from fully burning down," Hoover said. "We pushed the button, and fire trucks were there in five minutes. Had they come 10 minutes later, they wouldn't have been able to save it."

After the fire, her employees worked for free and took on side jobs to keep the business afloat. Hoover tried to stay strong for her team, but it took a toll on her emotionally. Dr. Drew spotted this and encouraged her to stop pushing through the pain without acknowledging it. "You gloss over horrible things and keep moving forward," he said. "It's okay not to be okay."

Related: 'You Need Support:' Honest Advice for a Founder Trying to Do It All Alone

Perell reminded Hoover that resilience doesn't mean pretending everything is fine. "You're showing up with so much courage," she said. "But you've got to also fill your own cup."

She also advised Hoover not to rush the rebuild, but to view it as a long-term investment. "It's not going to be like tomorrow it's all fixed," she said. "Being really thoughtful and strategic is what's going to get you there."

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Entrepreneur Therapy

'It's Okay Not to be Okay': How to Face the Emotional Side of Entrepreneurship

'I Can Work 80 Hours and Get Zero Checks:' How This Wellness Entrepreneur Is Balancing Growth and Stress

This Founder Is Scaling a Spicy Food Brand—and It's Putting the Heat On Her Marriage

How Do You Build Culture Working Fully Remote? Start By Trying This One Thing.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How AI Can Make Starting a Business on Your Own Even Easier — and Faster

Being a bootstrapped founder isn't easy. But thanks to AI, it's certainly easier now than it was 20 years ago — or even two years ago. Here are three ways every single entrepreneur should be leveraging AI tools now.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

Astronomer's New CEO Addresses the Viral Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Fiasco: 'Unusual and Surreal for Our Team'

Coldplay also addressed the situation, but with a bit more comic relief.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

He Went From Customer to CEO of a Rapidly-Expanding Dessert Chain By Following This Process

Neil Hershman built his expansion playbook by perfecting a single store, then replicating what worked across the franchise system without sacrificing customer experience.

By Emily Washcovick
Side Hustle

'Thousands of Dollars in Minutes': The Side Hustle She Started in High School Should Sell Over 30,000 Products This Year — and Hit 7 Figures in 2026

Leila Quraishi, 27, bought the domain name for her business as soon as she turned 18 — and has been growing it ever since.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Here's Why In-N-Out Heiress Lynsi Snyder Is Moving Her Family from California to Tennessee: 'It Will Be Wonderful'

In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder, 43, grew up in California, but says raising a family and doing business in the state has been difficult.

By Sherin Shibu