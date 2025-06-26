Dr. Drew Pinsky and Serial Investor Kim Perell Share Their Best Advice for Dealing With Rejection: 'It's Never Going to Feel Good.' Get lessons in resiliency from renowned health expert Dr. Drew Pinsky and serial investor Kim Perell on the new episode of "Entrepreneur Therapy."

By David James Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • The entrepreneurial journey is full of highs and lows
  • "Entrepreneur Therapy," our new series presented by Amazon Business, offers practical advice and support to struggling business owners.
  • Dr. Drew and investor Perell provide insight into coping strategies for common entrepreneurial hurdles.

Any entrepreneur who is being honest will tell you the same thing: this lifestyle isn't easy. Running and growing a small business comes with great highs and crashing lows. And when everything rests on your shoulders, financial and personal stresses can feel completely overwhelming.

But if you are going through a tough patch, you should know that it isn't just you, and that you are not alone. We created our new series, Entrepreneur Therapy, presented by Amazon Business, to help entrepreneurs deal with the multitude of struggles they face day in and day out. Renowned health expert Dr. Drew Pinsky and serial investor Kim Perell sit down with small business owners, assess their issues and give actionable advice that they (or anyone watching with a similar problem) can use to build a mindset of resilience and strength.

Episode one features Kim Roxie, the founder and CEO of Lamik Beauty, who is simultaneously dealing with the loss of her sister and the crushing pressure that comes with hearing no after no while seeking much-needed capital from investors.

Related: Watch Kim Roxie Pitch Her Company on 'Elevator Pitch'

Dr. Drew asks: "Have you given yourself the time and the space to grieve?" He notes that in the world of entrepreneurship, everything is go, go, go, but that spending proper time living in your grief is the only way to pass through it. He assures Roxie that it doesn't have to be five weeks — even five minutes of listening to your thoughts and emotions can help the healing process begin.

Perrell feels Kim Roxie's pain when it comes to investment — or a lack thereof. "I  have been underestimated my whole life, so I totally get what you are feeling," she says. "Less than 2% of VC funding goes to women, which is terrible. But it's really important to remember that it's a numbers game. You're going to hear a hundred nos before you get one yes."

Related: Why Rejection is a Startup's Best Growth Strategy

Dr. Drew says that how you choose to respond to those rejections is everything. "The only thing you can control is how you react," he notes. "Part of learning resiliency is leaning into rejection and learning not to be bothered so much by it. It's never going to feel good, but don't let it get you in the gut."

Watch the episode to hear more about Roxie's struggles and the advice Dr. Drew and Perrell share that can change her life, and possibly yours.

Entrepreneur Therapy is presented by Amazon Business. Smart business buying starts with Amazon Business. Learn more.

Related: Do You Want to Live to Be 100? This Researcher Has the Answer to Why Longevity is Not a Quick Fix or Trendy Diet

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

