Foxconn
Foxconn
iPhone Maker Foxconn Pledges $10 Billion for LCD Manufacturing in Wisconsin
The Taiwan-based firm's new Wisconsin manufacturing facility will initially create 3,000 jobs.
More From This Topic
Technology
Apple Supplier Foxconn to Shrink Workforce
Taiwan's Foxconn faces declining revenue growth and rising wages.
Technology
Doomed BlackBerry Bombs in the Third Quarter With $4.4 Billion Loss
The once-ubiquitous handset manufacturer announced a $4.4 billion loss in its first quarterly earnings report under the stewardship of interim CEO John Chen.