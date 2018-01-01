Google Pixel
Google Tries New Approach with Voice on Pixel Phone
Their ambition: to make the company's voice-powered digital assistant better than rivals such as Apple's Siri and Microsoft's Cortana.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.