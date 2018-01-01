Government Contracting

How to Set Your Business Up to Bid on Federal Government Contracts
Growth Strategies

How to Set Your Business Up to Bid on Federal Government Contracts

The federal government is the largest buyer of goods or services in the U.S. Here is what you need to do to prepare for doing business with it.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Loans, Contracts and Jobs: How Federal Spending Cuts Could Affect You
Finance

Loans, Contracts and Jobs: How Federal Spending Cuts Could Affect You

If Congress can't come to a deal over how to reduce the budget, numerous small businesses could be affected.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Alabama Aids Advanced Defense Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies

Alabama Aids Advanced Defense Entrepreneurs

The Small Business Administration has invested more than $1 million in a group of Northern Alabama small businesses focused on defense and space technologies.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
A Defense Cluster Grows in Minnesota
Growth Strategies

A Defense Cluster Grows in Minnesota

A look at how the Defense Alliance in St. Paul, one of 10 economic clusters in an SBA pilot program, is nurturing energy entrepreneurs.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Obama vs. Romney on Government Contracting and Federal Spending
Finance

Obama vs. Romney on Government Contracting and Federal Spending

With the Presidential election nearing, we break down the candidates' stance on small-business contracting and how they plan to invest -- or not invest -- future federal dollars.
Diana Ransom | 5 min read
Entrepreneur Becomes Lightning Rod in 'We Built It' Debate
Growth Strategies

Entrepreneur Becomes Lightning Rod in 'We Built It' Debate

At the Republican National Convention, Sher Valenzuela stirs more controversy over the role of government in supporting small-business owners.
Catherine Clifford
Trying to Win a Government Contract? Avoid These 3 Mistakes
Growth Strategies

Trying to Win a Government Contract? Avoid These 3 Mistakes

Doing work for the federal government can help a small business grow, but figuring out how to secure a lucrative contract can be tricky.
Catherine Clifford
Some Jobs Act Proposals Make Headway
Finance

Some Jobs Act Proposals Make Headway

Even as Congress considers which if any of the President's jobs measures to pass, some of his proposals are already gaining traction.
Diana Ransom
Small Businesses Unite Against Withholding Tax
Finance

Small Businesses Unite Against Withholding Tax

The 3 percent withholding tax due to take effect at year-end has unleashed a groundswell of opposition among business owners and advocates. Here's what they're fighting about.
Carol Tice
