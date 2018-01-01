HVAC
HVAC
Creating Your Own Ideal Temperature Zone Is a First-World Office Perk in a Far-Fetched Utopia
Comfy aims to resolve co-worker disputes about temperature. But widespread adoption seems like a fantasy.
