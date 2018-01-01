Interior Design Businesses

This Staging Service Can Make Your House a Hot Property
Looks can be deceiving, but using a staging service to have your house look its best can bring big bucks from potential buyers.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
The Innovators: Blik Wall Graphics' Scott Flora
The Innovators: Blik Wall Graphics' Scott Flora

The co-founder of a startup interior-design products maker on starting a new company and nurturing new business ideas. (02:28)
