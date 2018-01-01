Interior Design Businesses
Leader Board
Why the Entrepreneur Behind Homepolish, Whose Clients Include Karlie Kloss and ClassPass, Constantly Fires Himself
Homepolish's Noa Santos shares his take on leadership and wearing the same outfit every day.
More From This Topic
Franchisees
This Staging Service Can Make Your House a Hot Property
Looks can be deceiving, but using a staging service to have your house look its best can bring big bucks from potential buyers.
Growth Strategies
The Innovators: Blik Wall Graphics' Scott Flora
The co-founder of a startup interior-design products maker on starting a new company and nurturing new business ideas. (02:28)