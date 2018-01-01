Mentor Moments
This Beverage Entrepreneur's Mentor Pushed Her to Pivot, and Now Her Business Is Ready to Bloom
Candice Crane watched a video of Steaz tea founder Eric Schnell giving a talk and knew he could help her grow her business. She reached out, and now he's one of her partners.
More From This Topic
This Co-Founder's Former Boss Became Her Mentor -- and Encouraged Her to Leave Her Corporate Gig
Sophie Kahn founded Aurate while she was still working full-time at Marc Jacobs. And it was all her boss's idea.
'Mentorship is a Conversation for Life' Says the Mentor of This Social Entrepreneur
Priti Krishtel applied to the Echoing Green Fellowship to help her nonprofit, I-MAK, get off the ground. But she got more than she bargained for when she found a lifelong mentor.
The Female Founders Behind a Period Products Startup Leaned on Their Mentor as They Rebranded and Pivoted
Bunny and Taran Ghatrora looked outside their network and industry to connect with a mentor who could help take them from point A to B.
Oscar-Nominated Producer Kimberly Steward Shares Why Her Mentor Is 'Her Emergency Button'
The founder of K Period Media has a sisterly relationship with her mentor, who's been a support system and close friend for 12 years.
'He Is a Champion of Women' Says This Female CEO of a Digital Retailer About Her Mentor and Co-Founder
As co-founder and CEO of Orchard Mile, Jennie Baik wants to change the way we shop in the digital age. And her co-founder and close advisor, Morty Singer, helps her separate the big issues from the tiny hurdles.
How This Handbag Founder's Husband (and Mentor) Helps Her Communicate Her Creative Vision
Aimee Kestenberg launched her eponymous handbag line in 2012, with her husband, Sean Elan, as her business partner. Together, they find balance between her creative, visual thinking and his business-minded brain.
How the Founder of This Multimedia Company Hired Her Own Mentor
GoldieBlox founder and CEO Debbie Sterling wanted to keep her mentor as close as possible -- so she hired her to be president of the company.
'Recognize When You Need Help' – the Aha Moment Parachute's Founder Learned From Her Mentor
Ariel Kaye is building a fast-growing bedding and bath brand, and she gets welcome reminders from Kelly Mullens Brown, a marketing and strategy pro, to take time for self-care.
'She's My Adult Spirit Animal,' Says This Social Entrepreneur About Her Mentor
Just Speak founder Brittni Kellom has no shortage of passion for her organization's mission, but she looks to her mentor for wisdom and guidance.
'When You Feel Alone, Crazy' -- This Social Entrepreneur's Mentor Talks Her Through the Rough Patches
B-360 founder Brittany Young is a self-described optimist who always expects the best. So her mentor helps her manage expectations and navigate when things go wrong.