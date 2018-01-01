Penguin

More From This Topic

How to Prepare Yourself for the Next Penguin Update
SEO Tips

How to Prepare Yourself for the Next Penguin Update

Now is the time to prepare your business and have a system in place to soften the next hit.
Asher Elran | 15 min read
A Look at Google's 200 Search Ranking Factors (Infographic)
Marketing

A Look at Google's 200 Search Ranking Factors (Infographic)

An in-depth breakdown of what can affect your site's SEO.
Eric Siu | 3 min read
Penguin 2.0: What to Expect From Google's Next Search Update
Marketing

Penguin 2.0: What to Expect From Google's Next Search Update

Three tips for how you can prepare your site for another big wave of changes to search.
Eric Siu | 3 min read
Predictions: What Business Owners Should Expect From Google and SEO in 2013
Marketing

Predictions: What Business Owners Should Expect From Google and SEO in 2013

From new algorithm changes to securing the right kinds of backlinks, some insight on the year ahead.
AJ Kumar | 4 min read
How Google's 'Disavow' Tool Can Help You Deal With Bad Backlinks
Marketing

How Google's 'Disavow' Tool Can Help You Deal With Bad Backlinks

But use with caution to avoid hurting rather than helping your search results.
AJ Kumar | 4 min read
How Google Measures 'High Quality' Content
Marketing

How Google Measures 'High Quality' Content

The factors search engines consider when analyzing the content on your site.
Danny Sullivan
What Google's Panda and Penguin Updates Mean for the Future of SEO
Marketing

What Google's Panda and Penguin Updates Mean for the Future of SEO

Three predictions for how search optimization might look in the months ahead.
AJ Kumar
3 Ways to Stop Losing Traffic from Google's Penguin Update
Marketing

3 Ways to Stop Losing Traffic from Google's Penguin Update

If your site saw a drop in visitors after the search giant's latest change, here's how to get them back.
AJ Kumar
The Biggest SEO Mistake: Spamming
Marketing

The Biggest SEO Mistake: Spamming

Search Engine Land editor Danny Sullivan explains why you should be optimizing content for people -- not for the search engines.
Danny Sullivan
Can Too Much SEO Be a Bad Thing?
Marketing

Can Too Much SEO Be a Bad Thing?

With rumors that Google could start penalizing over-optimized websites, here are three tips for staying on the search giant's good side.
AJ Kumar
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.