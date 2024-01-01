Semiconductor
The Semiconductor 'FOMO'
The current push to develop India into a semiconductor manufacturing hub through PLI and DLI schemes under the umbrella of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is a step in the right direction. However, the transition period for India to develop an end-to-end footprint in the semiconductor value chain will need a decade
India And Japan Sign MoU To Develop Semiconductor Industry
Earlier the government signed a similar MoU with the US in March 2023
Micron To Set Up $2.75 Billion Semiconductor Facility In Gujarat
Reportedly, Micron said that the plant will create up to 5,000 new direct jobs and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years
Government To Deny Funding For Vedanta-Foxconn Chip Venture
As per available reports, the government is likely to tell the venture between Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Ltd. and Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. it won't get incentives to make 28-nanometer chips
Samsung's Profit Is Down 95% — Now the Apple Rival Is Relying on an 'Unusual' Strategy to Recover
The company's memory chip division saw a record $3.4 billion loss.
Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductor JV Finally Shares Details Of Technology Partner
The Vedanta-Foxconn consortium is one of the five applicants seeking government incentives under a $10-billion package announced in December 2021 to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing
SRAM & MRAM To Invest INR 30,000 Crore In Odisha To Set Up Semiconductor Unit
The investment will be made and utilised in a phased manner, where in the first phase, the group will invest INR 30,000 crore
India Is Poised For a Vibrant Chip Industry In Next 3-4 Years, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
As per the report, the government is focused on creating and fostering the semiconductor industry and has been actively engaging with all stakeholders
India And US To Sign MoU On Semiconductor Sector
US Commerce Secretary has said that several US companies in the electronics and semiconductor segment have a 'strong' desire to diversify their supply chain and be more resilient
Indian Semiconductor Industry To Reach $55 Billion By 2026: Deloitte
The industry is poised to play an important role in enhancing the global value chain as it will expand to a market size of $85 billion and generate employability for 6,00,000 by 2030
Semiconductor Manufacturing: Vedanta Inks MoU with Japanese Firms
The government of India, in December 2021, launched the India Semiconductor Mission with an incentive outlay of INR 76,000 crore to attract investments in the strategic semiconductor sector
'These Chips Can Be Proudly Stamped Made In America': Apple Will Manufacture Semiconductor Chips at New Arizona Factory
Amid supply chain difficulties overseas, Apple has said it will build chips for its products at a new factory in Phoenix, Arizona.
Apple To Design Made In America Chips, Says Tim Cook
He also revealed that Apple will expand its relationship with TSMC which already produces chips for the iPhone maker
Can India Catapult To Become the New Semiconductor Hub?
The Indian semiconductor market stood at $15 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $63 billion by 2026
T-Hub To Support Semiconductor Startups
The programme will support the entrepreneurs to find the challenges of scaling the startup through experts-led workshops, specialized mentorship, market access and investor and industry connections